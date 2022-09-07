Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
FBI looking for 'Big Shades Bandit' accused of robbing 3 Houston banks
HOUSTON - The FBI needs your help finding a man dubbed as the "Big Shades Bandit" accused of robbing three Houston banks. Officials say the unidentified man was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank hit on June 29, 2022, at First Convenience Bank inside a Fiesta on Mykawa Rd. He robbed another First Convenience Bank on S. Gessner on August 13, 2022.
Click2Houston.com
MUST SEE VIDEO: Suspect carefully selects, tries on clothes before loading them into duffle bag and fleeing store
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by threat. On Wednesday, at around 6 p.m., a man entered a department store in the 18100 block of Gulf Freeway. He walked around the store, removed numerous articles of clothing from their hangers, tried some of the items on and then walked to the luggage section. The man then placed the clothing in an empty duffle bag and walked towards the front entrance/exit of the store.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 9/09/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
University of Houston's president was victim of crime while testifying in Austin, picture shows
University of Houston President Renu Khator shared a picture on Twitter of the conditions she found her car in after testifying in Austin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No more waiting! Harris Co. Jail ordered to book inmates in faster
The Harris County Jail is in trouble for taking too long to get inmates in to the jail. It's a problem 13 Investigates exposed just 10 days ago.
Man stabbed to death in parking lot of hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport
Police said as the victim was being taken to the hospital, he asked someone to call his mother. He was stabbed at least twice in the groin and chest area.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect barricaded inside home in north Harris Co.; SWAT team on scene, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 are responding to a residence where they say a suspect is reportedly barricaded inside in the Eagle Landing subdivision in north Harris County. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the situation is happening in the...
Click2Houston.com
Armed suspect shot by officer, 2 others detained after pursuit in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – One suspect was hurt and two others are in custody after a 15-minute-long chase through north Houston lead to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday, according to Houston police. According to HPD Assistant Chief Y. Bashir, officers observed a driver speeding near North Freeway and Little York Road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspects in off-duty deputy's death out on bonds for unrelated murder charges
13 Investigates dug into the alarmingly low bond amounts given to two men accused of killing an off-duty constable's deputy.
WFAA
Texas teen girl found dead on side of rural road identified
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
Click2Houston.com
2 men charged in death of Pct. 3 deputy were both out on bond for previous murder charges, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Friday. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder. On Sunday, Aug. 29, 37-year-old Deputy Ursin was fatally shot...
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Katy jewelry store owner sentenced to more than 2 years in prison following wire fraud conviction: DOJ
HOUSTON – A Katy jewelry store owner has been sent to federal prison after being convicted of committing wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Santiago Mora, 40, pleaded guilty on March 3 and was sentenced to serve 27 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Click2Houston.com
2 Houstonians dead after horrific RV crash in Virginia, police say; 25-year-old Houstonian charged
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Virginia are investigating a deadly crash involving three Houstonians that happened on Thursday night. According to Virginia Police, the crash took place around 8:26 p.m. along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County. Investigators say a Winnebago RV was traveling east...
Jury deliberating fate of accused road rage shooter that left two boys severely burned in 2019
HOUSTON — A Harris County jury is deliberating the fate of the accused road rage shooter that left two toddlers severely burned back in 2019. Bayron Rivera is accused of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon when a bullet from his AR-15 allegedly ignited fireworks in the back of a family’s pick-up truck.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Click2Houston.com
Person transported to hospital following stolen vehicle chase in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 constables say
CYPRESS, Texas – A person was taken to the hospital following a police chase that began in the Cypress area Friday morning. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Lakewood Glen subdivision. A few hours after it was reported stolen, officers spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
Click2Houston.com
‘Disturbing’: Houston woman forced to wait for 911 operator as call center continues dealing with staffing shortage
HOUSTON – When a suspected drunk driver’s car went flying through the air before crashing into a restaurant building Tuesday night in West Houston, witnesses near the scene began calling 911. Tamara Hoey was one of the first, but an automated system, not a person, answered. “And then...
‘Shoot me’: Man swung machete at people outside Lufkin motel, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night in Lufkin after he swung a machete and made threats at Petty’s Motel, according to Lufkin Police. According to the officer, Sir John Oliphant, 44 of Houston, was sitting next to a machete and began yelling “shoot me” when he arrived on the scene. […]
Comments / 0