Houston, TX

HOUSTON - The FBI needs your help finding a man dubbed as the "Big Shades Bandit" accused of robbing three Houston banks. Officials say the unidentified man was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank hit on June 29, 2022, at First Convenience Bank inside a Fiesta on Mykawa Rd. He robbed another First Convenience Bank on S. Gessner on August 13, 2022.
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by threat. On Wednesday, at around 6 p.m., a man entered a department store in the 18100 block of Gulf Freeway. He walked around the store, removed numerous articles of clothing from their hangers, tried some of the items on and then walked to the luggage section. The man then placed the clothing in an empty duffle bag and walked towards the front entrance/exit of the store.
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
CYPRESS, Texas – A person was taken to the hospital following a police chase that began in the Cypress area Friday morning. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Lakewood Glen subdivision. A few hours after it was reported stolen, officers spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.
