Oregon State

Air quality warning issued for Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Due to smoke from fires across Oregon and in central Idaho, the Oregon DEQ has issued an air quality advisory Thursday, Sept. 8 for the following Oregon counties:. Coos,. Curry,. Deschutes,. Douglas,. Jackson,. Josephine,. Klamath,. Lake,. Lane,. Umatilla,. Union and. Wallowa counties. Actualización al español próximamente....
Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases

EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
Wildfire threat grows as winds change Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — The winds of change are on their way. Strong easterly winds are expected to develop over the Cascades and throughout Western Oregon late Thursday night. East winds will last through Friday evening. The easterly wind direction can increase the wildfire threat across the region. These winds...
Pennsylvania woman killed in shark attack, reports say

A Pennsylvania woman was killed in a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas, according to reports. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, reports say police were alerted of a female visitor who was attacked by a shark while in the water at New Providence in the Bahamas. Reports say...
Workers' Compensation costs to drop for 10th straight year

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced Wednesday, September 7th that in 2023, Oregon employers, on average will pay less for workers' compensation coverage. According to DCBS, The decline in costs marks 10 years of average decreases in the pure premium rate –...
