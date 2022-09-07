Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Armed suspect shot by officer, 2 others detained after pursuit in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – One suspect was hurt and two others are in custody after a 15-minute-long chase through north Houston lead to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday, according to Houston police. According to HPD Assistant Chief Y. Bashir, officers observed a driver speeding near North Freeway and Little York Road...
Man shot to death by homeowner outside southeast Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON — Investigators are questioning a homeowner after a man was shot and killed outside an apartment in southeast Houston Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Village Way near Telephone Road. Police said homicide detectives were heading to the apartment...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
fox26houston.com
Houston police looking for shoplifter turned robber
HOUSTON - Houston police need your help looking for a shoplifter turned robber who targeted a department store this week. This happened Wednesday at a store on the Gulf Freeway near Baybrook Mall. The suspect can be seen stuffing clothes into a duffel bag before being confronted by a worker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Suspect barricaded inside home in north Harris Co.; SWAT team on scene, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 are responding to a residence where they say a suspect is reportedly barricaded inside in the Eagle Landing subdivision in north Harris County. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the situation is happening in the...
Click2Houston.com
2 Houstonians dead after horrific RV crash in Virginia, police say; 25-year-old Houstonian charged
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Virginia are investigating a deadly crash involving three Houstonians that happened on Thursday night. According to Virginia Police, the crash took place around 8:26 p.m. along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County. Investigators say a Winnebago RV was traveling east...
fox26houston.com
2 arrested in connection to death of Harris Co. Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin
HOUSTON - Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Harris County Pct. 3 Constable deputy. BACKGROUND: Harris County Pct. 3 deputy constable shot, killed after picking up food for family: authorities. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed via Twitter that Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack,...
Man charged for shooting his 71-year-old father to death in Dickinson, deputies say
Witnesses told deputies that a physical altercation between the father and son prompted the 39-year-old to shoot his father.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Houston shooting outside convenience store
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot to death outside of a Houston convenience store late Sunday night. James B. Thomas, 62, was arrested on Tuesday, Houston police say. The man who was shot to death was identified as 38-year-old Gary Jerome Hunter.
16-year-old identified after she was picked up from Niko Niko's and later found dead 55 miles away
Sheriff's deputies provided a name but not much else on Thursday, days after the body of a girl in Niko Niko's work clothes was found.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY SHOT IN MAGNOLIA
7:11PM-MCHD and MCSO are enroute to a reported shooting of a Harris County Deputy in the Magnolia area. 7:40pm-The deputy is being transported to Memorial Hermann Woodlands in critical condition. Update-A Harris County Deputy was working on his gun at his parent’s home in Clear Creek Forest Magnolia when the...
Loved ones say goodbye to Harris Co. Pct. 3 deputy fatally shot while driving home in Atascocita
Investigators still don't have a suspect in custody or know what the motive might've been, leaving Omar Ursin's family without any closure as they prepare to lay him to rest Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THIEVES HIT MONTGOMERY APARTMENT COMPLEX FOR CATALYTIC CONVERTER
Thieves hit the Montgomery Chase Apartments at 19788 SH 105 Thursday night cutting the catalytic converters from a resident s Toyota Tacoma Truck.
Boys burned in road rage shooting from July 4, 2019, still recovering as trial underway
The mother of two boys who were injured in the fiery road rage shooting on July 4, 2019 says they are no longer victims, but survivors.
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance photos released of two suspects tied to fatal shooting outside home in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of two suspects tied to a fatal shooting of a man on July 12 in a southeast Houston neighborhood, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. outside a home in the 12000 block of Sunset Ridge Lane.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed inside vehicle on Grand Parkway and Champion Forest, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Grand Parkway Thursday. It happened on 99 and Champion Forest Drive around 12:30 a.m. According to deputies, drivers were flagged down by a driver in...
wufe967.com
Houston authorities looking for 'Big Shades Bandit' linked to three bank heists
An alleged bank robber with a penchant for large black sunglasses is being sought in connection with a series of heists. The FBI said the unidentified suspect known as the “Big Shades Bandit” wore the over sized shades during his first known robbery on June 29 inside a First Convenience Bank.
Click2Houston.com
Search for missing 62-year-old woman last seen in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a 62-year-old woman last seen in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Deborah Lee was seen leaving a residence in the 2500 block of Morehouse Lane on Monday. Lee’s description of clothing is unknown at this time. Anyone with...
Click2Houston.com
13-year-old shot in north Houston showed up to urgent care, HPD says
A 13-year-old has reportedly been shot in north Houston, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, dispatch received a call from the Concentra Urgent Care in the 400 block of Greens Road. It is unclear if the shooting happened at the urgent care, or if the teenager was brought...
HPD release photos of vehicle believed to be involved in 17-year-old's shooting death in SW Houston
The shooting happened at an apartment complex's parking garage. At the scene, officers learned the victim was taken to the hospital in another vehicle and pronounced dead.
Comments / 1