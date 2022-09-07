ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police looking for shoplifter turned robber

HOUSTON - Houston police need your help looking for a shoplifter turned robber who targeted a department store this week. This happened Wednesday at a store on the Gulf Freeway near Baybrook Mall. The suspect can be seen stuffing clothes into a duffel bag before being confronted by a worker.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY SHOT IN MAGNOLIA

7:11PM-MCHD and MCSO are enroute to a reported shooting of a Harris County Deputy in the Magnolia area. 7:40pm-The deputy is being transported to Memorial Hermann Woodlands in critical condition. Update-A Harris County Deputy was working on his gun at his parent’s home in Clear Creek Forest Magnolia when the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

13-year-old shot in north Houston showed up to urgent care, HPD says

A 13-year-old has reportedly been shot in north Houston, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, dispatch received a call from the Concentra Urgent Care in the 400 block of Greens Road. It is unclear if the shooting happened at the urgent care, or if the teenager was brought...
HOUSTON, TX

