Read full article on original website
Related
FireRescue1
Institutional fire knowledge: Sharing what you know
Whether you’ve been out of the fire service for five months or 15 years, your lived experiences remain valuable to the firefighters of today — My friend “Bill” had a nearly 30-year career in the fire service, rising to the rank of assistant chief. He’s been happily retired now for almost 15 years, mostly occupied by the game of golf.
FireRescue1
Mental wellness check-ins: What they are and how they help
Imagine you have a car you depend on but don’t take care of. You fill it with gas and drive it every day, but never change the oil, rotate the tires, or add coolant or other fluids. When the “check engine” light illuminates, you just keep driving. More warning lights come on, but you ignore them. After all, the car has been going for years without any serious problems. Why shouldn’t it keep running forever?
Comments / 0