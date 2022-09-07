ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Box truck gets stuck under New Albany bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A box truck was stuck underneath the train bridge in New Albany on Monday morning. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to get the truck out from the bridge that sits over East 8th Street. CSX will be inspecting the train trestle...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Eastbound closure on Sherman Minton Bridge planned for 9 days in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic change in October will impact motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge. There is a nine-day closure of eastbound lanes planned for bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana. According to a news release, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close on or after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and go until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
LOUISVILLE, KY
New Albany, IN
New Albany, IN
Albany, IN
Road closures, traffic changes planned for upcoming music festivals in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be road closures and traffic changes during a four-day music festival in Louisville this week. Bourbon & Beyond is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 15-18. Organizers are billing this year's festival as "bigger than ever," with a fourth day added for the first time in the festival's history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Expect delays! Part of a Louisville interstate is set to close for 10 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up, Louisville drivers!. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says part of an interstate in the city is scheduled to close for a few days. In a press release, KYTC said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for ten days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tickets on sale for inaugural Bourbon & Barbeque Louisville in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In early November, the inaugural Bourbon & Barbeque Louisville event will be held at Waterfront Park. There will be top barbeque pitmasters and chefs from around the country in Louisville for the event, which runs Nov. 11-12. “There’s no question that Louisville continues to build on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Fire pays tribute to victims of 9/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire departments across Kentuckiana paid tribute to the victims and heroes of 9/11 on Sunday. At the Louisville Fire Department at the corner of 12th Street and West Jefferson Street, firefighters lowered the flag to honor the thousands of lives lost on 9/11. "It's been 21...
LOUISVILLE, KY
20 LMPD recruits graduate amid staffing shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another violent weekend where six people were murdered across the city adds to an already high caseload for Louisville Metro Police. The department is battling a staffing shortage straining its resources, but a new class of officers will soon hit the streets of Louisville. Twenty new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Authorities investigate 3 overnight fires ‘suspicious in origin’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a span of five hours the morning of Sept. 12, firefighters have responded to three fires in Louisville that officials are finding suspicious. Zoneton Fire Protection District's firefighters were deployed to control the flames in a string of fires from midnight to 5 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ultimate Halloween Fest announces month-long schedule at Pope Lick Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ultimate Halloween Fest at Pope Lick Park announced its month-long schedule of events Monday, complete with movie nights, live music and pumpkin smashing. Tickets are now on sale for the full lineup, which begins Sept. 29 and runs through Nov. 25:. Oct. 1: Oktoberfest. Oktoberfest-style...
LOUISVILLE, KY
2 rushed to hospital after shooting near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday evening near Churchill Downs. Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the shooting in the 800 block of Beecher Street, near Bellevue Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY

