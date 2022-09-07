Read full article on original website
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Box truck gets stuck under New Albany bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A box truck was stuck underneath the train bridge in New Albany on Monday morning. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to get the truck out from the bridge that sits over East 8th Street. CSX will be inspecting the train trestle...
Wave 3
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
Wave 3
Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
wdrb.com
Eastbound closure on Sherman Minton Bridge planned for 9 days in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic change in October will impact motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge. There is a nine-day closure of eastbound lanes planned for bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana. According to a news release, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close on or after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and go until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
wdrb.com
Louisville volunteers deliver care baskets to area firefighters in remembrance of 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville volunteers delivered care baskets Monday to area firefighters as part of the AmeriCorps Seniors Program's Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. Louisville Metro Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) members presented baskets filled with treats and homemade cards and notes to...
wdrb.com
Road closures, traffic changes planned for upcoming music festivals in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be road closures and traffic changes during a four-day music festival in Louisville this week. Bourbon & Beyond is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 15-18. Organizers are billing this year's festival as "bigger than ever," with a fourth day added for the first time in the festival's history.
Expect delays! Part of a Louisville interstate is set to close for 10 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up, Louisville drivers!. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says part of an interstate in the city is scheduled to close for a few days. In a press release, KYTC said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for ten days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
wdrb.com
The Louisville Magic Club wants your to appear at their annual fundraiser. It's Magic.
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It will be a magical night of comedy and illusion. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some entertaining magicians before their annual show, It's Magic. Every year in September, the Louisville Magic Club hosts this magic show called “It’s Magic”. This family-friendly event is an...
wdrb.com
Tickets on sale for inaugural Bourbon & Barbeque Louisville in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In early November, the inaugural Bourbon & Barbeque Louisville event will be held at Waterfront Park. There will be top barbeque pitmasters and chefs from around the country in Louisville for the event, which runs Nov. 11-12. “There’s no question that Louisville continues to build on...
wdrb.com
Louisville Fire pays tribute to victims of 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire departments across Kentuckiana paid tribute to the victims and heroes of 9/11 on Sunday. At the Louisville Fire Department at the corner of 12th Street and West Jefferson Street, firefighters lowered the flag to honor the thousands of lives lost on 9/11. "It's been 21...
wdrb.com
20 LMPD recruits graduate amid staffing shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another violent weekend where six people were murdered across the city adds to an already high caseload for Louisville Metro Police. The department is battling a staffing shortage straining its resources, but a new class of officers will soon hit the streets of Louisville. Twenty new...
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
Authorities investigate 3 overnight fires ‘suspicious in origin’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a span of five hours the morning of Sept. 12, firefighters have responded to three fires in Louisville that officials are finding suspicious. Zoneton Fire Protection District's firefighters were deployed to control the flames in a string of fires from midnight to 5 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
wdrb.com
I-71 SB to close for 10 days between Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 will close for 10 days, starting Friday, between the Watterson Expressway and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The interstate will be closed as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials complete a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, according to a news release. The closure...
wdrb.com
Holiday World water coaster named best water park ride at awards ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water ride at Holiday World once again won a national award. According to a news release, Holiday World's Wildebeest water coaster was named the No. 1 water park ride at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony, the 12th-consecutive year the water ride has been recognized.
wdrb.com
Ultimate Halloween Fest announces month-long schedule at Pope Lick Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ultimate Halloween Fest at Pope Lick Park announced its month-long schedule of events Monday, complete with movie nights, live music and pumpkin smashing. Tickets are now on sale for the full lineup, which begins Sept. 29 and runs through Nov. 25:. Oct. 1: Oktoberfest. Oktoberfest-style...
wdrb.com
Plan to overhaul Urban Government Center site slowed by neighborhood ‘benefits’ pact
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The planned redevelopment of the old Urban Government Center site has missed a series of goals and deadlines, putting the project months behind the schedule set by Metro government and its chosen developer. By late summer, Paristown Preservation Trust was supposed to have checked off city...
WLKY.com
Major traffic alert: Busy stretch of I-71 south in Louisville to shut down for days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A big traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 71 south starting Friday, Sept. 16 and it's expected to last for 10 days until Sept. 26. Officials say the southbound lanes of I-71 will be closed from the Gene Snyder (I-265) to the Watterson (I-264) for 10 days.
wdrb.com
2 rushed to hospital after shooting near Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday evening near Churchill Downs. Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the shooting in the 800 block of Beecher Street, near Bellevue Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
