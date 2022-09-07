WVU student tests positive for monkeypox

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — WVU Medicine Student Health report a student has tested positive for monkeypox.

The student, who resides off-campus, tested positive today, September 7, 2022 for the rare disease and has been seen by healthcare providers and is currently isolating and recovering. Close contacts with the student have been contacted by the Monongalia County Health Department and WVU Medicine Student Health is closely monitoring the case.

“Currently, the risk of monkeypox transmission on our campus and across the state is very low and, with proper safety precautions, there is no need for elevated concern. You can prevent infection by avoiding direct contact with rashes, scabs or body fluids from a person diagnosed with monkeypox and wearing a mask if you are in prolonged close contact with someone who has symptoms or a confirmed infection, such as in a health care setting. Anyone exposed should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and, if symptoms develop, isolate until evaluation by a health care professional can be obtained.” Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care

WVU will continue to collaborate with the Monongalia County Health Department to increase awareness, provide educational resources and share information about vaccine availability.

Students with medical questions should reach out to WVU Medicine Student Health at 304-285-7200.

