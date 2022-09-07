Read full article on original website
Euclid Police officer facing charges from 2018 put on administrative leave
EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police Department officer Demarkco Johnson has been placed on administrative leave after being indicted on multiple felony charges. The charges that Johnson is facing occurred during his time working for the East Cleveland Police Department in the summer of 2018, three years prior to being hired by the Euclid Police Department.
Elyria man labeled ‘career offender’ sentenced to 21.5 years in prison on multiple charges
ELYRIA, Ohio — Terry Jackson Sr., a 50-year-old Elyria man who authorities have labeled a “career offender,” will spend the next 21.5 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges – including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base (crack) and methamphetamine. The sentence...
Ohio man charged with raping minor in commercial truck
A Warren County man is charged with raping an underage girl in Mahoning County.
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday around 11:15 a.m., the body of a 57-year-old man was found in an apartment on East 59th Street, according to police. According to the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the victim was found dead inside of the apartment, and was then passed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.
Timeline of the recent controversies involving the East Cleveland Police Department
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There has been yet another development involving the turbulent East Cleveland Police Department. On Friday, Cuyahoga County prosecutors announced charges against two former East Cleveland officers. Von Harris and Demarcko Johnson face three counts of bribery, four counts of tampering with records, and a count of insurance fraud.
Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
New details released on officer-involved shooting in Akron
New details have emerged on the Akron police-involved shooting over the weekend regarding the officers' bodycam video.
Ohio man gets out of jail, immediately arrested again
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how a local man got arrested twice in one day.
No charges for Canton Police officer who shot man on New Year's Day
A grand jury in Stark County has declined to indict a Canton police officer for the shooting death of a 46-year-old man who was firing celebratory shots in the air with a rifle on New Year's Day 2022.
Jayland Walker update: New body camera footage shows Akron officers attempting lifesaving procedures after shooting
AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video released Friday by the city of Akron shows different angles of Jayland Walker being shot and killed by police on June 27. The 32 video clips, which are mostly blurred out and often muted, show several officers at the scene attempting to save Walker's life. Officers are seen grabbing medical gear and putting gloves on to work on Walker before paramedics arrive.
Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
82-year-old man sentenced in Warren shooting death
A Newton Falls man convicted in the shooting death of a Warren woman was sentenced Thursday.
Prosecutor: No grand jury indictment in police shooting
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors said an Ohio grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a Canton police officer who shot and killed a man who was firing a gun into the air minutes into the new year. Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone said his office had...
No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street
CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Mother of man fatally shot by CMHA police officer hires attorney, responds to release of bodycam footage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours before the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority released footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting, the mother of the man who was shot hired an attorney. Kimberly Roquemore retained Stanley Jackson, who has taken on multiple cases involving use of force by Cleveland-area law enforcement. On...
Woman sentenced for hammer attack on South Side
Jamela Chatman, 28, of Youngstown, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of felonious assault.
Man on probation for gun charge arrested on 2nd charge
A man on probation for a gun charge was arrested Tuesday on another gun charge.
Summit County woman facing charges after throwing dead raccoon at abortion clinic
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County woman was caught on camera throwing a dead animal at an abortion clinic. She is now facing felony charges for attacking the responding police officers. An employee at the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center in Cuyahoga Falls told 19 News it is one...
