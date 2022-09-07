ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

WKYC

Euclid Police officer facing charges from 2018 put on administrative leave

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police Department officer Demarkco Johnson has been placed on administrative leave after being indicted on multiple felony charges. The charges that Johnson is facing occurred during his time working for the East Cleveland Police Department in the summer of 2018, three years prior to being hired by the Euclid Police Department.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday around 11:15 a.m., the body of a 57-year-old man was found in an apartment on East 59th Street, according to police. According to the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the victim was found dead inside of the apartment, and was then passed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Jayland Walker update: New body camera footage shows Akron officers attempting lifesaving procedures after shooting

AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video released Friday by the city of Akron shows different angles of Jayland Walker being shot and killed by police on June 27. The 32 video clips, which are mostly blurred out and often muted, show several officers at the scene attempting to save Walker's life. Officers are seen grabbing medical gear and putting gloves on to work on Walker before paramedics arrive.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
EUCLID, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Prosecutor: No grand jury indictment in police shooting

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors said an Ohio grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a Canton police officer who shot and killed a man who was firing a gun into the air minutes into the new year. Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone said his office had...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street

CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
CLEVELAND, OH
