Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City power restored; cooling center closing￼￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Cooling Center, 2285 Trane Road, will close at 4 p.m. today, Sept. 9. According to Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC), power has now been restored to all residential MEC members. Water was restored on Wednesday afternoon. “The entire community is so grateful for all the...
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 at all their fire stations during the morning on Sunday.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 at all their fire stations on Sunday, September 11th, 2022. The community is invited to participate and come together as we all remember the lives taken away 21 years...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City food distribution Saturday
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City community is holding a free food distribution to help those residents impacted by the recent power outages. The food distribution will be a drive-through event in the Bullhead City Council Chambers parking lot, 1255 Marina Blvd, on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. To allow the process to run as quickly and smoothly as possible, please remain in your vehicles as volunteers will bring the food bags to your cars. There is no sign-up necessary and no pre-qualifications are required. This will be on a first come first served basis until supplies last.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City electric, water update￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City continued to hand out free cases of water at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, until 8 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Sept. 7. WestCare, Food for Families and St. Margaret Mary’s Food Bank will also be at Community Park passing out food, while supplies last, to those impacted by the power and water outage. More than 300 vehicles have gone through the water and food distribution event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mohave Daily News
Taking care of each other Dinner a reflection of community's ability to overcome crisis
BULLHEAD CITY — Hildy Angius exuded pride after doing a stint in the kitchen for a community dinner Thursday night in the wake of this week’s power outage. She was proud of the community she represents as a member of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We are...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Crossing project plans well underway
KINGMAN – The Interstate 40 Kingman Crossing Traffic Interchange project was the focus of a brief update at the September 6 Kingman City council meeting. City Manager Ron Foggin said the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) this month is expected to offer comment and approve the 30% project design submitted by the AECOM engineering firm.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Emergency food, water available for Bullhead City residents￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City has set up a water distribution site for those who are still impacted by the ongoing power and water outage. Drinking water and potable water is available at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95 in Bullhead City. All day until 8 p.m....
Mohave Daily News
Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday
BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arizona storm causes a blackout, leaving residents vulnerable to nearly triple-digit heat wave
Crews were scrambling Monday to repair 50 power poles toppled by a wind storm in Bullhead City, resulting in a blackout for most of its 40,000 residents. Officials in the northwestern Arizona city said a storm packing wind gusts of 60 mph hit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There were no...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City power restoration update
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) reports to Bullhead City that the power company expects to restore service to the following neighborhoods mid-to-late day today, Tuesday, Sept. 6; Loredo Village, Fox Creek, and Laughlin Ranch. Emergency Cooling Stations are open at Sunrise Elementary School, 2645 Landon Dr, Fort...
Mohave Daily News
'Thank God for the shelter' Emergency stations provide a lifeline to some residents
MOHAVE VALLEY — For Cheryl Eischens and many other residents in Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley, the American Red Cross disaster shelter at River Valley High School has been a lifesaver. “Definitely,” said Eischens, a resident of the Sunrise Vistas area in Fort Mohave, where power still hasn’t been...
Bullhead City residents asked to conserve water after thunderstorm
Many neighborhoods in Bullhead City, Ariz. remained without power on Monday morning after a thunderstorm knocked out power to the entire city over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼
KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead Parkway closed for repairs today
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City is advising motorists that the Bullhead Parkway will be closed in both directions from North Oatman Road to Silver Creek Road from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. today, Thursday, September 8 The closure is for crews to safely and efficiently work on electrical pole repairs.
12news.com
Northwestern Arizona communities still experiencing power outages after storm
Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and other communities are still without power in some locations after weekend storms. Trisha Hendricks has an update for Sept. 6.
Storm leaves Bullhead City residents without power for nearly 24 hours
Thousands are still without power in Bullhead City, Arizona. Power has been restored to Northern and Southern parts of Bullhead City as well as areas close to Silver Creek and Arriba.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Alpacas of the Southwest on display
KINGMAN – Come celebrate Alpaca Farm Days 17th Annual Alpacas of the Southwest on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet the alpacas, kids...
Repairs underway but outages still present in Bullhead and Lake Havasu cities
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Residents in the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City areas are dealing with power outages after a heavy windstorm caused damage in the tri-state area. Some residents in Bullhead City are still without power, but can expect power to be restored soon, city officials...
riverscenemagazine.com
Emergency Prepareness Tips Amid Rain And Hurricane Kay In The Forecast
Monsoon season and unpredictable weather is upon Lake Havasu City and around the state. Sept. 4, a powerful wind dust storm with gusts according to the National Weather Service well over 58 to 60 mph blew through Lake Havasu City causing damage to certain parts of the city. At around 5 and 5:30 p.m., there were reports by residents of the collapse and breakage of many power poles from high gusts resulting in a power outage leaving more than 2,000 houses in Lake Havasu City without power and many more in other parts of Mohave County. As of Wednesday, most power had been fully restored with only a few still without.
Mohave Daily News
36,000 left without power
BULLHEAD CITY — What should have been the end of the summer season turned into crisis after a powerful storm left over 36,000 Mohave Electric Cooperative and UniSource Energy Services customers without power, some for more than 20 hours. At approximately 6:08 p.m., Sunday, a massive windstorm reportedly knocked...
Comments / 0