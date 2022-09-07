ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Inside Indiana Business

Ball State athletic director heading to Iowa

Ball State University athletic director Beth Goetz has accepted a position at the University of Iowa. Goetz, who has served as AD since May 2018, will become Iowa’s deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. This move is a return to the Big Ten for Goetz as she previously...
MUNCIE, IN
cyclonefanatic.com

Staff Picks: Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz gets his players ready prior to kickoff against South Dakota State during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 20, Iowa...
AMES, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa soccer at Iowa State

The University of Iowa Woman’s soccer team traveled to the Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames, Iowa on Thursday to face Iowa State. Iowa State beat Iowa, 2-1. Iowa will face Northern Iowa on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1:00 p.m. in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
AMES, IA
Daily Iowan

UI reports slight increase in total enrollment numbers for fall 2022 semester

The University of Iowa reported a slight increase in total enrollment on Thursday morning after four years of declining enrollment. The increase of 111 students since the fall of 2021 brought the total enrollment to 31,317 students, comprised of:. 21,973 undergraduate students. 6,156 graduate students. 1,886 professional students. 1,302 postgraduate...
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Can the La Porte City Golf Course Be Saved?

Last week we learned about the unfortunate plans to close the La Porte City golf course. The announcement was made on the La Porte City Golf Club's Facebook page which left very little room for hope of the course remaining open. However, residents in La Porte City, the state of Iowa, and other parts of the country have been fighting to keep it open.
LA PORTE CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

On the Record: Sept. 9, 2022

On this week’s episode of “On the Record,” host Eleanor Hildebrandt chats with three special guests. We will catch up with Daily Iowan news reporter Archie Wagner and assistant news editor Cooper Worth. Then we’ll check in with Managing Editor Sabine Martin to discuss her story on a UI professor continuing to teach classes while under an Iowa City Police investigation.
IOWA CITY, IA
superhits106.com

Four COVID-19 Related deaths In Area

Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from August 31st to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, Dubuque County reported one additional COVID-19-related death, as did Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Jones County in Iowa, reported two additional deaths. There were six people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, a decrease of two from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. It was low in Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa, as well as Iowa and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey

This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
WAUKEE, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City will resume standard utility billing for the first time since March 2020, assistance plans being implemented

The City of Iowa City is resuming utility bill collection for residents after pausing it for two years in March 2020. Iowa City’s utility billing practices were modified to alleviate financial pressure for citizens during COVID-19. The city will start shutoffs on Sept. 20 if a bill still wasn’t paid or a payment plan with the city is not in place, the city announced in a Aug. 24 release.
IOWA CITY, IA
earnthenecklace.com

KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?

For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town

It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
97X

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City

I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
KCJJ

Iowa State Patrol: Semi driven by Wellman man involved in fatal Quad Cities accident

The Iowa State Patrol says a Wellman man was behind the wheel of a semi that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Quad Cities. Troopers were called to westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 291 just after 9:00 Tuesday night for a semi that had struck a person. The victim had apparently walked onto the roadway while a passenger car was stopped on the shoulder. The victim, whose identity had not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WELLMAN, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.

