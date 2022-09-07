Denver breaks heat record set in 2013

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The temperature reached 96 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, breaking the previous record for this date of 95 degrees set in 2013.

The normal high right now in Denver is 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service .

The record low temperature for this date in history is 34 degrees, set in 1929.

This is not the first heat record Denver has broken this week. Denver reached a high of 98 degrees on Tuesday, breaking a 2020 record of 97 degrees.

Record-breaking heat is possible again on Thursday. The forecasted high is 98 degrees and the record is 94 degrees.

Two cold fronts are in the forecast . The first will arrive on Friday and will drop temperatures into the 80s. The second will drop temperatures into the low 60s on Saturday.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.