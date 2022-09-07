ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver breaks heat record set in 2013

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The temperature reached 96 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, breaking the previous record for this date of 95 degrees set in 2013.

The normal high right now in Denver is 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service .

The record low temperature for this date in history is 34 degrees, set in 1929.

Yes, it could feel like fall Saturday

This is not the first heat record Denver has broken this week. Denver reached a high of 98 degrees on Tuesday, breaking a 2020 record of 97 degrees.

Record-breaking heat is possible again on Thursday. The forecasted high is 98 degrees and the record is 94 degrees.

When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?

Two cold fronts are in the forecast . The first will arrive on Friday and will drop temperatures into the 80s. The second will drop temperatures into the low 60s on Saturday.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver breaks high temperature record on Tuesday

DENVER — Denver set a record for high temperature Tuesday when it hit 98 degrees at 3:20 in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for Sept. 6 was 97 degrees, set in 2020. If Denver hits 100 degrees, it would be the latest date ever on record that the city has reached the triple digits.
DENVER, CO
