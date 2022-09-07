ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to broadcast "First Take" live at Detroit's WGPR-TV museum

(CBS DETROIT) - Sports journalist and TV personality Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this weekend for the WGPR Historical Society's fundraising gala.Smith is slated to be the special guest at the gala on Saturday and will speak "about the importance and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion in the media, as well as his own professional journey as an African-American sports journalist," according to a press release.Prior to Saturday's event, Smith will broadcast the two-hour show "First Take" live on Friday at the WGPR museum. Also on Friday, the historical society is hosting a Youth Summit featuring Smith,...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

DeWitt battles D1 power Detroit Catholic Central, loses in OT

DETROIT. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers haven’t been winning, maybe by head coach Rob Zimmerman’s standards, but the Panthers were 2-0 heading into a tough non-conference clash in Week 3. The Division 3 Panthers punched far above their weight class, traveling to Detroit to battle Division 1 power...
DEWITT, MI
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Detroit Red Wings

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
DETROIT, MI

