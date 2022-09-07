ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Local briefs: 9-10-2022

There have been 35,812 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 183 cases in the last seven days. There have been three hospitalizations in the last seven days. There have been 374 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Gun buy back event in Toledo

A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
13abc.com

Man shot and killed on Hoiles Ave in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police say a man was shot and killed on the 3500 block of Hoiles Avenue. Police say the call came in around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound while sitting in his car. Police say he was inside his car when shot were fired into the vehicle. He was pronounced on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Kenneth Delmar Schoeni

Kenneth Delmar Schoeni, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 8, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on January 1, 1931 in Columbiana County, Ohio to the late Frederick and Laura (Grove) Schoeni. He married Rita Mae Edgerton on October 22, 1950 and she survives in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight

NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
HURON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Jackson leads Knights to shootout title

PERRYSBURG — Otsego won the third Northern Buckeye Conference girls golf shootout at Crosswinds Golf Course Thursday, shooting 192 to defeat second place Rossford (198), the host. Medalist Elizabeth Jackson shot a 39 to lead Otsego while Lake golfer Sarah Patrick shot 44. Rossford golfer Haley Hogan, Woodmore golfer...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Transfers: 9-8-2022

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 333 Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from Melba Conway, to Jahnna and Samantha Ludeman, $148,500. 418 W. Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Bart Ferguson, et. al., to Kristen Lang and Shawn McCellan, $130,000. 5945 Cover...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fixture on the basketball courts throughout the city was killed early Thursday morning, and that community is mourning the loss. Melvin Thomas, 27, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm that also injured two others. Thomas was a 2013 graduate of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Shooting for a good cause

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The mission of Metroparks Toledo is to get people outside and they’re partnering with a local organization to do that with a group of veterans this weekend. Nicholas Vincent is a board member for Ohio Veterans Outdoors, the organization putting on an archery fundraiser Saturday.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Men featured in WTOL investigation denied bid for new trial

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Gary Cook said Wayne Braddy and Karl Willis have not done enough to prove that they deserve a new trial. The men were convicted in 2000 for the 1998 murder of 13-year-old Maurice Purifie in central Toledo. Their story was told in a 30-minute broadcast in 2019 by our 11 Investigates team.
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH

