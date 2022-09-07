ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

freightwaves.com

Shifl CEO sees GRI practices holding back global shipping from proactive future

In 2021, the three ocean shipping alliances, made up of the top nine largest ocean carriers, earned over $150 billion in profits. Fast forward a year, and the landscape has become much more competitive with carriers that find themselves too heavy in a spot market concerned with falling spot rates. Even those protected lightly by higher contract rates still expect a lower demand for their contracted services in 2023.
freightwaves.com

2022 Shipper of Choice profile: Kimberly-Clark

The Shipper of Choice award, presented by FreightWaves in partnership with TriumphPay, recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain. Among the...
freightwaves.com

Trade group readies ‘no-confidence’ vote on FedEx Ground CEO

A trade group formed in part to support the financial interests of FedEx Ground driver contractors said Tuesday that it has asked for a no-confidence vote on unit CEO John Smith. The Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP) drafted a list of six questions that has been distributed, or is...
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
Benzinga

Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses

Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
freightwaves.com

Leveraging legal benefits to recruit and retain — Taking the Hire Road

Commercial drivers typically spend more time on the road than the average American driver. With this comes more opportunities to be caught committing a traffic violation. With a citation also comes the burden of handling the citation in court, which can result in a driver spending less time on the road, moving goods. TVC Pro-Driver helps keep truck drivers on the road rather than in courthouses fighting traffic citations.
The Associated Press

Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory

NEW YORK (AP) — Target reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter but its profit plunged nearly 90% after it was forced to slash prices to clear unwanted inventories of clothing, home goods and electronics. In early June, Target warned that it was canceling orders from suppliers and aggressively cutting prices because of a pronounced spending shift by Americans as the pandemic eased. Shares fell nearly 4%, or $7.15 to $173.04, on Wednesday. Retailers were blindsided by the lightening-fast switch from spending on goods for the home, like TVs and small kitchen appliances, to dinners out, movies and travel. Adding to that shift is surging inflation. In the first quarter, Target’s profits tumbled 52% compared to the year-ago period.
freightwaves.com

XPO names finance head for brokerage spinoff RXO

XPO Logistics announced Wednesday it has named a CFO for its planned brokerage spinoff, RXO. The company said Jamie Harris will join XPO on Sept. 26 as CFO of its North American transportation division, assuming the head finance job at RXO once the separation has been completed. Harris brings 35...
Business Insider

These retailers are killing it in the current economy, unlike other companies that are blaming their slowing sales on inflation and the supply chain

Lululemon reported a jump in foot traffic to stores, proving that not all retailers are getting hit as hard by an economic slowdown. Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Target all reported slowing sales due to inflation and supply chain issues. Lululemon isn't the only retailer still showing strength amid a slowdown,...
freightwaves.com

Trucking companies see not-too-distant future for battery-electric trucks

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Early experiences with battery-electric fleets. DETAILS: Bill Bleim of NFI Industries was involved in the very early tests of Class 8 electric trucks. Bleim knows their limitations and what roles they perform best. Rob Reich of Schneider has less experience, but both companies are proving where electrified transportation fits in the heavy-duty freight world.
freightwaves.com

After recent staff cuts, U.S. Xpress cutting capex, reorganizing operating units

Truckload carrier U.S. Xpress, which is seeking to implement an entirely new model under its Variant initiative but whose finances are those of a company that mostly missed out on the recent freight market boom, is undertaking restructuring and cost-cutting. The move, announced after the stock market close Wednesday, is...
freightwaves.com

Lessons learned from multiple partners in autonomous powertrain integration

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How Cummins is working to build a customized portfolio of powertrain solutions for AV manufacturers. DETAILS: A discussion on how Cummins is creating plug-and-play powertrain solutions so AV manufacturers...
freightwaves.com

What The Truck?!? live from FreightWaves’ AEV Summit

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss the accelerating pace of electrification and autonomous trucking. What are the policy implications of electric and autonomous vehicles? How can AI and simulations offer a safer way forward for...
freightwaves.com

Upgraded testing may be key to advancing self-driving evolution

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using AI to improve testing for self-driving. DETAILS: A discussion on how AI and simulation provide safer options to traditional testing. SPEAKER: Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO at Waabi,...
