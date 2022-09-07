Read full article on original website
Related
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
freightwaves.com
Shifl CEO sees GRI practices holding back global shipping from proactive future
In 2021, the three ocean shipping alliances, made up of the top nine largest ocean carriers, earned over $150 billion in profits. Fast forward a year, and the landscape has become much more competitive with carriers that find themselves too heavy in a spot market concerned with falling spot rates. Even those protected lightly by higher contract rates still expect a lower demand for their contracted services in 2023.
freightwaves.com
2022 Shipper of Choice profile: Kimberly-Clark
The Shipper of Choice award, presented by FreightWaves in partnership with TriumphPay, recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain. Among the...
freightwaves.com
Trade group readies ‘no-confidence’ vote on FedEx Ground CEO
A trade group formed in part to support the financial interests of FedEx Ground driver contractors said Tuesday that it has asked for a no-confidence vote on unit CEO John Smith. The Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP) drafted a list of six questions that has been distributed, or is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster
Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses
Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
freightwaves.com
Leveraging legal benefits to recruit and retain — Taking the Hire Road
Commercial drivers typically spend more time on the road than the average American driver. With this comes more opportunities to be caught committing a traffic violation. With a citation also comes the burden of handling the citation in court, which can result in a driver spending less time on the road, moving goods. TVC Pro-Driver helps keep truck drivers on the road rather than in courthouses fighting traffic citations.
freightwaves.com
Universal defends AB5-related deal, notes higher costs but touts fact that it’s done
With the ink still drying on its recent AB5-related deal with the Teamsters union in Southern California, the CEO and CFO of Universal Logistics used the occasion of the Cowen & Co. Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday to tout the benefits. One of the key arguments: Universal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory
NEW YORK (AP) — Target reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter but its profit plunged nearly 90% after it was forced to slash prices to clear unwanted inventories of clothing, home goods and electronics. In early June, Target warned that it was canceling orders from suppliers and aggressively cutting prices because of a pronounced spending shift by Americans as the pandemic eased. Shares fell nearly 4%, or $7.15 to $173.04, on Wednesday. Retailers were blindsided by the lightening-fast switch from spending on goods for the home, like TVs and small kitchen appliances, to dinners out, movies and travel. Adding to that shift is surging inflation. In the first quarter, Target’s profits tumbled 52% compared to the year-ago period.
Target drops mandatory retirement age, allowing CEO Cornell to stay
Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years. Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span. "In discussions about the company's longer-term plans, it was important to us as a board to...
freightwaves.com
XPO names finance head for brokerage spinoff RXO
XPO Logistics announced Wednesday it has named a CFO for its planned brokerage spinoff, RXO. The company said Jamie Harris will join XPO on Sept. 26 as CFO of its North American transportation division, assuming the head finance job at RXO once the separation has been completed. Harris brings 35...
These retailers are killing it in the current economy, unlike other companies that are blaming their slowing sales on inflation and the supply chain
Lululemon reported a jump in foot traffic to stores, proving that not all retailers are getting hit as hard by an economic slowdown. Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Target all reported slowing sales due to inflation and supply chain issues. Lululemon isn't the only retailer still showing strength amid a slowdown,...
freightwaves.com
Trucking companies see not-too-distant future for battery-electric trucks
FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Early experiences with battery-electric fleets. DETAILS: Bill Bleim of NFI Industries was involved in the very early tests of Class 8 electric trucks. Bleim knows their limitations and what roles they perform best. Rob Reich of Schneider has less experience, but both companies are proving where electrified transportation fits in the heavy-duty freight world.
freightwaves.com
S&P upgrades flatbed operator Daseke’s debt rating after Moody’s holds the line
Several months after Daseke expressed disappointment that one of the leading debt ratings agencies didn’t increase its rating, the flatbed operator got its wish when another one did. When Moody’s conducted a review of Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) earlier this year, it came out with a report that said the...
freightwaves.com
After recent staff cuts, U.S. Xpress cutting capex, reorganizing operating units
Truckload carrier U.S. Xpress, which is seeking to implement an entirely new model under its Variant initiative but whose finances are those of a company that mostly missed out on the recent freight market boom, is undertaking restructuring and cost-cutting. The move, announced after the stock market close Wednesday, is...
Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten
Once industry leaders, Sears and JCPenney barely exist at all now. Other major retailers may be following them to the retail graveyard.
Target Makes a Change That Should Make Investors, Customers Happy
When he crossed over to Target (TGT) from Pepsico (PEP) in 2014, chief executive Brian Cornell was expected to retire by 2024 — that was when he would turn 65 and, according to longstanding corporate rules at the retail giant, that was also the mandatory retirement rules on its books.
freightwaves.com
Lessons learned from multiple partners in autonomous powertrain integration
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How Cummins is working to build a customized portfolio of powertrain solutions for AV manufacturers. DETAILS: A discussion on how Cummins is creating plug-and-play powertrain solutions so AV manufacturers...
CARS・
freightwaves.com
What The Truck?!? live from FreightWaves’ AEV Summit
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss the accelerating pace of electrification and autonomous trucking. What are the policy implications of electric and autonomous vehicles? How can AI and simulations offer a safer way forward for...
CARS・
freightwaves.com
Upgraded testing may be key to advancing self-driving evolution
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using AI to improve testing for self-driving. DETAILS: A discussion on how AI and simulation provide safer options to traditional testing. SPEAKER: Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO at Waabi,...
Comments / 0