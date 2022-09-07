Read full article on original website
LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season
The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers
The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth NBA Championship over the last eight years last season. They defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to win the title. Early on during their playoff run, backup guard Gary Payton II played an important role for the Warriors. He became one of the better defensive players on […] The post Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade
You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
New York Knicks Land Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
There are very few things in the NBA world that are better than getting something for nothing. If that’s true, the opposite must be true as well: there are very few things worse than losing something for nothing. Let’s say you own the biggest TV on the market. Unfortunately,...
NBA・
Luke Walton gets called out by former Lakers player
Luke Walton will not be getting a holiday gift basket this year from at least one of his old players. During a recent interview with SI’s Chris Mannix, former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young called out Walton, his ex-head coach. Young, who has moved on from the NBA into the riveting world of celebrity boxing, said that he would like to get in the ring with Walton.
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Two Players To Training Camp Deals
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Chandler Vaudrin and Jamorko Pickett to training camp deals after recent workouts with the team.
Report: Cavs making couple of tweaks to coaching staff for this season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make a pair of modest coaching changes as they prepare for the start of training camp later this month. For Geriot, it marks a return to the Cavaliers’ coaching staff after he was named head coach of the Cavs’ G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, last year. Prior to that, he had served on the Cavs’ coaching staff for a few years.
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
Danny Ainge: After Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell trades, Jazz have 'plan in place' to assemble championship team
The Utah Jazz shocked basketball fans this offseason by trading away two of their core pieces in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, talking with the media for the first time since Utah traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, said it was clear the team needed to "transition" its roster this offseason.
Lakers News: Who Will Populate L.A.'s Starting Backcourt?
Darvin Ham appeared to suggest that nothing is set in stone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Cavaliers Are Excited To Welcome Back A Celebrated Vet
The Cleveland Cavaliers are known as one of the youngest teams in the NBA right now. Their core of youthful, powerful, up-and-coming players is easily one of the best in the league. However, that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t also invest in older, more experienced, and proven veterans.
The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Create A Championship Team In 2024: LeBron And Bronny James Join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland And Jarrett Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start a very exciting 2022/23 NBA season where they'll boast their newly-formed Big 3 of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. They already showed flashes of what could happen in the future when they reached the play-in tournament, but this year they are keen to go to the playoff and compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Nick Chubb throws major shade at Baker Mayfield ahead of Browns-Panthers clash
The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers will square off in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, meaning Baker Mayfield will be pitted up against his former team. Ahead of the matchup, Browns running back Nick Chubb was asked about what he expects in a matchup with his old quarterback. Chubb didn’t mince words, giving […] The post Nick Chubb throws major shade at Baker Mayfield ahead of Browns-Panthers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst Reaffirms Bulls' Confidence in Patrick Williams
The Chicago Bulls are still fully invested in forward Patrick Williams. The fourth pick of the 2020 NBA Draft is preparing to enter his third season with the Bulls. Media, fans, and teammates expect Williams to take a big leap during the 2022-23 campaign. On the Hoop Collective podcast, Brian...
Pelicans Sign 3 Players to Deals
The New Orleans Pelicans and three players agree to contracts ahead of the 2022 NBA preseason.
LeBron James Pops Bottles After Opening New Nike Building
LeBron James is Nike's most prominent athlete right now so it should be no surprise that they have gone out of their way to give him some of the most amazing resources. Nike has billions of dollars, and when it comes to athletes like LeBron, they have the money to spend on massive projects that will help shape the future of the brand.
Former Duke Star Reportedly Signs With Sacramento Kings
According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings have signed DJ Steward.
