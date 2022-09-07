Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Wife's Racy Photo
Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are ready to get their Super Bowl repeat season going. Thursday night, McVay and the Rams are set to kick off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the first game of the 2022 regular season. It should be a fun one.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
NFL・
Browns' Myles Garrett on former QB Baker Mayfield: 'I've got to take him out'
In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of Week 1 of the NFL season, Baker Mayfield will take on his former team, the Cleveland Browns, now leading the Carolina Panthers. While Mayfield is bound to reunite with some ex-teammates, it's unlikely he will exchange pleasantries with Myles Garrett. In...
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Christian McCaffrey Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Clear
The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is set to get underway this weekend. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to play his old team in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Ahead of the Week 1 matchup, Panthers star Christian McCaffrey shared his thoughts on the team's new...
Yardbarker
Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns odds, point spread, and prediction: Baker Mayfield looks for revenge
The new-look Carolina Panthers look to make a statement right out of the gate as Baker Mayfield looks for revenge on his former club. The Browns made Mayfield the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and once week five rolled around that year, Mayfield has been under center in Cleveland ever since. Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020, including a victory over their rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC wild-card round. However, things got sour in the 2021 season as the Browns couldn't capitalize on their previous season's success and finished just 8-9 and missed the playoffs.
brownsnation.com
Browns Insider Has A Plan For A New Stadium
The site of FirstEnergy Stadium is sacred ground for Cleveland Browns fans. Before the existing stadium was built, it was also the site of Cleveland Stadium, which hosted Browns and then-Cleveland Indians games. The old structure was demolished in 1996 to make way for the new structure, originally named Cleveland...
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson was trolling by liking tweet about him going to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson sparked a frenzy on social media last week with the click of a button, and the Baltimore Ravens star admits that he did so intentionally. Jackson “liked” a tweet from a fan that suggested he should become the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. He discussed the uproar during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. this week. Rather than using the hacked excuse, Jackson admitted he was trolling fans.
Yardbarker
Nick Chubb Shared The Perfect Baker Mayfield Comment
The Cleveland Browns will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. It could have been like any other game, if not for Baker Mayfield being the Panthers’ starting quarterback. Mayfield was traded by the Browns to the Panthers in July in exchange for a...
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly jabs reporter for tardiness, reporter jabs back: ‘Maybe if you win I’d be on time’
The rough start for Brian Kelly as coach of the LSU Tigers football program continued today after getting zinged by
Yardbarker
Packers called on to sign WR Will Fuller amid updated injury report
The Green Bay Packers are just days away from playing the Minnesota Vikings. This will mark the very first game of the 2022 NFL season. However, that doesnot change the fact that the Packer are already dealing with injury issues. Unfortunately, to some star players as well. According Matt Schneidman, Allen Lazard still is not practicing. That could spell trouble for a wide receiving corps that was relying on him to carry much of the “WR1 responsibilities” going into the season. With Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb now vying for that spot, the Packers have been urged to sign a veteran pass catcher.
ESPN
Mayfield makes Panthers debut vs Browns in season opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — The NFL’s fieriest quarterback playing against the team that unceremoniously discarded him after four seasons. Better get your popcorn ready, folks — this could get entertaining. The “Baker Bowl” is one of the standout games on the Week 1 calendar as Baker Mayfield,...
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson Provided His Own J.K. Dobbins Update
The run game remains at the core of the Baltimore Ravens offense. After all, they are playing to their strengths, especially with a mobile quarterback like Lamar Jackson. The former Louisville standout is the only quarterback in league history to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He did not achieve the...
Yardbarker
First Packers injury report reveals info about Packers WRs
Week 1 is just around the corner and the Packers have some injury questions. Up until now, the only information we have gotten is from head coach Matt LaFleur in press conferences. With the season on upon us, teams now have to disclose injuries which gives us some insight into what is happening with certain players. Here are some insights from the first Packers injury report.
Yardbarker
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Yardbarker
NFL insider says San Francisco 49ers veterans won’t be patient if Trey Lance struggles with Jimmy Garoppolo on roster
One top NFL insider does not believe for one minute that the veteran stars on the San Francisco 49ers roster will be willing to be patient and let Trey Lance work through some early struggles with Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. The 49ers have put themselves in a very...
Daryl Ruiter: The Browns need Jacoby Brissett to exceed expectations
What do the Browns need to do in order to have a successful season? Daryl Ruiter says Jacoby Brissett needs to exceed expectations. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
