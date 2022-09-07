Read full article on original website
oh.gov
Mayor and Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission Announced Launch of Forward Toledo
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission announced the launch of Forward Toledo, a comprehensive land-use plan which will guide land development goals in Toledo for the next 10-20 years. It is our community's collective statement on who we want to be and how we would like to grow as a city.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG mayor delivers private business solution to get rid of eyesore at post office building
Mayor Mike Aspacher had grown tired of complaints about the out of control weeds and overgrown landscaping at the downtown federal building that houses the U.S. Post Office. The building is not city property – but many people blamed Bowling Green for the eyesore. “Frankly, the condition of that...
sent-trib.com
Local briefs: 9-10-2022
There have been 35,812 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 183 cases in the last seven days. There have been three hospitalizations in the last seven days. There have been 374 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according...
'People will lose jobs,' UAW Local 12 official concerned about future towards electric vehicles in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is an automotive powerhouse but as the industry transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, members at UAW Local 12 fear this could lose thousands of jobs. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who build our radiators...
The Poultry Site
Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County in the US state of Ohio, according a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The Ashland County outbreak involved 640 non-poultry birds in a backyard...
Ground breaks for $85 million Toledo Trade Center; Hopes to create hundreds of jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been 17 years since North Towne Mall closed its doors leaving the north Toledo plot vacant for years. Thursday the city celebrated the groundbreaking of the $84.6 million Toledo Trade Center that will be there. City leaders, state officials and developers were at the property...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Cutting Tool Manufacturer Invests $39 Million to Expand Operations
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Northwest Ohio manufacturer of cutting tools...
wlen.com
Adrian Receives Second Structural Engineering Report for Riverview Terrace; Still no Scope of Work Identified
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released their update on the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation. In late July, residents were told to leave their rooms due to structural concerns, and have not been back since. Funding for the hotel stays for Riverview Terrace residents will run out on September 15th, though residents located at the City-owned Adrian Inn will be able to remain in their rooms by paying about $300 for their monthly rent. If people would like to stay in their current hotel (not at the Adrian Inn), they will pay the normal nightly rate.
themirrornewspaper.com
US 24 Interchange Spawned A New Waterville Community
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When the US 24/SR 64 interchange opened a decade ago, Waterville Landing had just two occupants: Kroger and Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Now the development has 64 homes, 108 villas, 252 apartments, a senior living community, 21 businesses and more on...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring
PERRYSBURG — A search is under way for Perrysburg’s next fire chief. Rudy Ruiz is retiring this month after serving 31 years in the fire service; the last seven have been for Perrysburg. “I thank Rudy for his leadership as fire chief in keeping Perrysburg residents safe for...
sent-trib.com
DORA sending wrong message? Perrysburg school board debates
PERRYSBURG — A resolution to limit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area access to the Commodore Building school yard property was discussed by the board of education during the regular working group meeting on Tuesday. Members of the public have brought up concerns about the recently expanded DORA. “I’m struggling with...
WTOL-TV
Maumee police sergeant appears on Oath Keepers membership list
Greg Westrick has been with the department over 20 years. He touted his weaponry expertise and computer skills to the far-right extremist group.
WTOL-TV
New COVID-19 booster shots available in Toledo Friday
Toledo COVID-19 booster clinics will be offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna each developed their own booster shots to target the Omicron variant. Both vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 31.
Beacon
Real Estate Transfers 9-8-22
08/30/2022 David Krebs and Kimberly Krebs to William D Tucker and Elaine M tucker, 22152 West Red Clover Lane, $450,000. 09/01/2022 Carol J Mettie (Trustee) to Juliann E Reineke and Ross M Wheatley, 6100 North Opfer-Lentz Road, $375,262. Benton Township. 08/31/2022 Ferdinand J Miller to Derek W and Shannon N...
bgindependentmedia.org
Not In Our Town hears concerns about Confederate flags at Wood County Fair
As Chris Douglas walked around the Wood County Fair last month, he was dismayed to see Confederate flags being sold by a vendor. “It’s something I’ve kind of gotten used to,” as a Black man living in Northwest Ohio, he said. But Douglas, of Bowling Green, wasn’t...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Hospital adds Rivercrest OB/GYN physician group
Starting Oct. 1, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott and Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital medical staff as part of the obstetrics and gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
Bowling Green city parks could soon be getting some upgrades
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green city parks could soon be getting some facelifts. This comes as City Council passed a resolution now allowing the city to be eligible to apply for park improvement project grants that are being put out by the Wood County Park District. There are...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: New Luckey Branch Library opens
LUCKEY – After more than 30 years in its current location downtown, the Luckey Branch Library will open its new doors today during a grand opening celebration. The branch is moving to the former Troy-Webster American Legion property, 335 Park Drive, which the Pemberville Public Library System purchased in December 2020.
