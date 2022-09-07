Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released their update on the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation. In late July, residents were told to leave their rooms due to structural concerns, and have not been back since. Funding for the hotel stays for Riverview Terrace residents will run out on September 15th, though residents located at the City-owned Adrian Inn will be able to remain in their rooms by paying about $300 for their monthly rent. If people would like to stay in their current hotel (not at the Adrian Inn), they will pay the normal nightly rate.

