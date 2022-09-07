ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

sent-trib.com

Local briefs: 9-10-2022

There have been 35,812 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 183 cases in the last seven days. There have been three hospitalizations in the last seven days. There have been 374 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Poultry Site

Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County in the US state of Ohio, according a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The Ashland County outbreak involved 640 non-poultry birds in a backyard...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cutting Tool Manufacturer Invests $39 Million to Expand Operations

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Northwest Ohio manufacturer of cutting tools...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Adrian Receives Second Structural Engineering Report for Riverview Terrace; Still no Scope of Work Identified

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released their update on the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation. In late July, residents were told to leave their rooms due to structural concerns, and have not been back since. Funding for the hotel stays for Riverview Terrace residents will run out on September 15th, though residents located at the City-owned Adrian Inn will be able to remain in their rooms by paying about $300 for their monthly rent. If people would like to stay in their current hotel (not at the Adrian Inn), they will pay the normal nightly rate.
ADRIAN, MI
themirrornewspaper.com

US 24 Interchange Spawned A New Waterville Community

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When the US 24/SR 64 interchange opened a decade ago, Waterville Landing had just two occupants: Kroger and Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Now the development has 64 homes, 108 villas, 252 apartments, a senior living community, 21 businesses and more on...
WATERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring

PERRYSBURG — A search is under way for Perrysburg’s next fire chief. Rudy Ruiz is retiring this month after serving 31 years in the fire service; the last seven have been for Perrysburg. “I thank Rudy for his leadership as fire chief in keeping Perrysburg residents safe for...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

DORA sending wrong message? Perrysburg school board debates

PERRYSBURG — A resolution to limit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area access to the Commodore Building school yard property was discussed by the board of education during the regular working group meeting on Tuesday. Members of the public have brought up concerns about the recently expanded DORA. “I’m struggling with...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL-TV

New COVID-19 booster shots available in Toledo Friday

Toledo COVID-19 booster clinics will be offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna each developed their own booster shots to target the Omicron variant. Both vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 31.
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 9-8-22

08/30/2022 David Krebs and Kimberly Krebs to William D Tucker and Elaine M tucker, 22152 West Red Clover Lane, $450,000. 09/01/2022 Carol J Mettie (Trustee) to Juliann E Reineke and Ross M Wheatley, 6100 North Opfer-Lentz Road, $375,262. Benton Township. 08/31/2022 Ferdinand J Miller to Derek W and Shannon N...
PORT CLINTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Hospital adds Rivercrest OB/GYN physician group

Starting Oct. 1, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott and Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital medical staff as part of the obstetrics and gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: New Luckey Branch Library opens

LUCKEY – After more than 30 years in its current location downtown, the Luckey Branch Library will open its new doors today during a grand opening celebration. The branch is moving to the former Troy-Webster American Legion property, 335 Park Drive, which the Pemberville Public Library System purchased in December 2020.
LUCKEY, OH

