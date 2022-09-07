Read full article on original website
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are earned through a free battle pass – unless you pay
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that any new heroes in the shooter will be available on the free track of the battle pass. Earlier in the month, Blizzard mistakenly revealed that heroes in Overwatch 2 will need to be unlocked through a battle pass. The now-removed post caused fans to express concern over Overwatch 2‘s monetisation model, with worries that heroes could require spending money to unlock.
Overwatch 2 Fox Hero Cinematic Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal
An unfinished version of Overwatch 2's first cinematic trailer has leaked, providing an introduction to the long-rumored (and all-but-confirmed) fox hero Kiriko. The video, which appears to be an in-progress, Spanish-language version of the short, was initially uploaded to YouTube by a user named Kuriboh cervantes, who claims to be unaffiliated with Blizzard. Where they got the video is unknown, but its legitimacy is beyond question. Everything from the art style, to the quality of the animation, to the emotional beats screams Blizzard.
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG
Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
How to Earn the Orb of Power in Disney Dreamlight Valley
How to earn the orb of power in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Have Gym Tests
Pokemon has teased a major update with the news that Scarlet and Violet will have gym tests.
How to Cancel Purchases in Fortnite
Epic Games has changed the way purchases work in Fortnite, extending the purchase cancellation window. Alongside update v21.51, Epic Games added some improvements to its in-game purchasing settings. The changes now make it a little trickier to accidentally make a purchase in the Item Shop, with players now needing to hold down a button to make purchase.
itechpost.com
'Overwatch 2' Will Require Battle Pass to Unlock New Heroes, Leak Reveals
Gamers will reportedly have to either play their way to unlock new characters or pay a fee to access them. Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is arriving less than a month from now and a new leak revealed some important details about the first-person shooter sequel. According to details about the game's battle pass design that were recently leaked, the studio has significantly changed the way new heroes will be rolled out.
Is Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim on Switch?
A new, quirky dating sim is on the market — Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim. But is it on the Nintendo Switch?
Overwatch 2's approach to new heroes is bad for both players and the game
Locking new heroes behind battle pass progression is not the Overwatch I know and love
How to Get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 Drops
Here's how to get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 drops during live streams for Ultimate Kickoff.
Everything we know about Overwatch 2 from release date to 5v5 format
Overwatch 2 is replacing the original game entirely when it launches next month
Tower of Fantasy Reveals First Major Content Update
Developer Hotta Studio has announced the first major content update heading to Tower of Fantasy, scheduled to arrive later this month.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker
A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
Gamespot
Pre-Patch Trailer | Wrath of the Lich King Classic | World of Warcraft
Once a great hero of Azeroth, you gave your life so the world would see another dawn. Rise again, Death Knight, and claim your destiny. World of Warcraft® Wrath of the Lich King® Classic™ Pre-Patch begins August 30.
CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
How to Get Dr Disrespect in NBA 2K23
Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the NBA 2K23 x Dr Disrespect collab.
NBA・
dotesports.com
Leaked Overwatch 2 video gives first look at upcoming hero Kiriko
The Overwatch community has discovered a lot of new information on the franchise’s next iteration, Overwatch 2, which is planned to release on Oct. 4. And now, video footage that was leaked last night has given more details on a potential upcoming hero, Kiriko. While Blizzard has previously said...
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: September 2022
Here are all the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours scheduled for September.
COD Warzone Type 100 Hipfire Build: Best Attachments
Hipfire builds appear to be all the rage in Call of Duty: Warzone at the moment, which perhaps isn't all that much of a surprise given the wide variety of meta SMG options in Season 5. For those looking to beam enemies as easy as possible up close, here are...
