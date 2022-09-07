ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are earned through a free battle pass – unless you pay

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that any new heroes in the shooter will be available on the free track of the battle pass. Earlier in the month, Blizzard mistakenly revealed that heroes in Overwatch 2 will need to be unlocked through a battle pass. The now-removed post caused fans to express concern over Overwatch 2‘s monetisation model, with worries that heroes could require spending money to unlock.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Fox Hero Cinematic Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal

An unfinished version of Overwatch 2's first cinematic trailer has leaked, providing an introduction to the long-rumored (and all-but-confirmed) fox hero Kiriko. The video, which appears to be an in-progress, Spanish-language version of the short, was initially uploaded to YouTube by a user named Kuriboh cervantes, who claims to be unaffiliated with Blizzard. Where they got the video is unknown, but its legitimacy is beyond question. Everything from the art style, to the quality of the animation, to the emotional beats screams Blizzard.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG

Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happi#Video Game#The Happi Genji Skin#Overwatch Concept Artist#Overwatch League Tokens
DBLTAP

How to Cancel Purchases in Fortnite

Epic Games has changed the way purchases work in Fortnite, extending the purchase cancellation window. Alongside update v21.51, Epic Games added some improvements to its in-game purchasing settings. The changes now make it a little trickier to accidentally make a purchase in the Item Shop, with players now needing to hold down a button to make purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

'Overwatch 2' Will Require Battle Pass to Unlock New Heroes, Leak Reveals

Gamers will reportedly have to either play their way to unlock new characters or pay a fee to access them. Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is arriving less than a month from now and a new leak revealed some important details about the first-person shooter sequel. According to details about the game's battle pass design that were recently leaked, the studio has significantly changed the way new heroes will be rolled out.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Overwatch
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker

A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Leaked Overwatch 2 video gives first look at upcoming hero Kiriko

The Overwatch community has discovered a lot of new information on the franchise’s next iteration, Overwatch 2, which is planned to release on Oct. 4. And now, video footage that was leaked last night has given more details on a potential upcoming hero, Kiriko. While Blizzard has previously said...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

COD Warzone Type 100 Hipfire Build: Best Attachments

Hipfire builds appear to be all the rage in Call of Duty: Warzone at the moment, which perhaps isn't all that much of a surprise given the wide variety of meta SMG options in Season 5. For those looking to beam enemies as easy as possible up close, here are...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy