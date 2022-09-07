ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Bishop Heelan grad John Harty will be Cy-Hawk honorary captain

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa defensive lineman John Harty will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on BTN.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Des Moines Hoover survives taut tilt with Sioux City S.C. West 35-33

Des Moines Hoover topped Sioux City S.C. West 35-33 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game. Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Des Moines Hoover squared off with September 10, 2021 at Sioux City West last season. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Sioux City North vs Des Moines North football highlights

Sioux City North plays Des Moines North in football action Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy