Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Bishop Heelan grad John Harty will be Cy-Hawk honorary captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa defensive lineman John Harty will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on BTN.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City North football tops Des Moines North; South Sioux earns first win
SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team made its homecoming a memorable one. The Stars (2-1) defeated Des Moines North 45-22, bouncing back from a loss last week to East. Dayton Harrell got the scoring started on a short touchdown run with 7 minutes, 16 seconds left...
Sioux City Journal
Des Moines Hoover survives taut tilt with Sioux City S.C. West 35-33
Des Moines Hoover topped Sioux City S.C. West 35-33 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game. Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Des Moines Hoover squared off with September 10, 2021 at Sioux City West last season. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City North vs Des Moines North football highlights
Sioux City North plays Des Moines North in football action Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Comments / 0