Waiting for Apple Watch 8? This Series 7 deal might change your mind
With Apple Watch 8 apparently coming sooner than expected, many will be holding out for the new smartwatch, but right now the current Apple Watch Series 7 is at its cheapest price yet Amazon has up to $132 off (opens in new tab) on several configurations, taking the 41mm GPS version down to just $299 in Clover and Midnight colours and the GPS + cellular version down to just $367 – an impressive saving of 26%.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
New Watch Pro rumored to be Apple’s most expensive wearable yet – and it comes with mysterious special button
THE NEXT generation of Apple Watches has been rumored to be stunning but pricey, sleek yet durable, and made for work or play. Insiders say that Apple could roll out three new Apple Watch models at its Far Out company summit on September 7th. Incoming: The Apple Watch Pro. The...
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
americanmilitarynews.com
China is building a robot army – here’s the video
The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249
Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
BBC
Apple reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Ultra
Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14, with emergency satellite connectivity and car crash detection technology, at a launch event in the US. The company revealed four versions of the new handset at its Cupertino headquarters, with an audience attending in person for the first time since the pandemic. It also...
Garmin’s Response to the Apple Watch Ultra: We Have Better Battery Life
The Apple Watch Ultra just came out and Garmin decided to give a response of sort to it. Here is what they have to say about it – and the iPhone satellite connectivity. When it comes to advances from the competition, there are two ways that you can play it. One is to just ignore it because you are too big and too busy dominating to notice. The other is to throw some shade at the competition when they have revealed their big play. Garmin chose to go with “option 2” in response to the Apple Watch Ultra.
Phone Arena
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
There's been a lot of conflicting info purportedly revealed from the inside on a whole bunch of different iPhone 14-related topics, but by far the most confusing aspect remains (to this day) the official pricing of Apple's upcoming high-end handsets. Even though we're mere hours away from the Cupertino-based tech...
Steve Jobs' 23-year-old daughter, Eve, mocks Apple's new iPhone 14 with a meme suggesting it's exactly the same as last year's model
The late Steve Jobs' daughter Eve has gently mocked Apple's release of their new highly-anticipated iPhone 14 using an internet meme. Eve, 23, reacted to Wednesday's announcement by throwing some shade at the company's latest release. Together with a photo of a middle-aged man buying exactly the same shirt as...
Wait, is Apple about to launch 3 new Apple Watch models?
With Apple's next event less than 24 hours away, we're very likely to know exactly what's in store for the next generation of iPhone this time tomorrow. Almost as inevitable is the launch of the next Apple Watch – and the number of rumoured new models seems to be growing by the hour.
Here is the New Apple Watch Ultra – Built for Athletes and Adventurers
The new Apple Watch Ultra is here! Here is a look at some of these features that set it way above the regular Apple Watch to go after Garmin and COROS. It is something I and many others have written about for months now and now we know about it – the new Apple Watch Ultra. This is the first departure from the normal Apple Watch release and it is catered to those that want more ruggedness out of their Apple Watch. Here is what it is all about.
US Bank App Has a Great Little Feature if You Don’t Have Your Card
Here is a great little feature of the US Bank app that will help you when you don’t have your credit card with you!. Smartphone apps have become much better for use with financial products, thanks in part to their wide adoption and pressure from some newcomers in the digital financial product market (who have really good apps). These apps let you do many things and each of them may have different little features that you could find useful. I recently found this feature with US Bank that was just what I needed!
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
The Verge
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event
Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
