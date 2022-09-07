ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Iowa State football's offense and Iowa's defense will determine the Cy-Hawk game

By Alyssa Hertel, Des Moines Register
AMES — Nearly eight years have passed since the last time Iowa State football beat Iowa in the Cy-Hawk game, with the Hawkeyes winning the previous six matchups.

Iowa State came close in 2017, dropping the game in overtime, 44-41. Last year, when Iowa was ranked No. 12 in the nation and Iowa State was ranked No. 10 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, what was expected to be a close game ended in a 27-17 Hawkeyes victory.

Despite close games and close rankings, the Cyclones have struggled to find success against Iowa, even with a stacked veteran roster, home field advantage or offensive success. That’s because the Cyclones have dealt with similar issues in past games, like going years without Iowa State forcing an Iowa turnover.

But this year, something feels different, at least after Iowa State and Iowa’s Week 1 performances were so glaringly different.

The Cyclones defeated SEMO, 42-10, and Iowa State’s offense — now under Hunter Dekkers’ on-field direction — emerged as the top unit. Dekkers put on a show, connecting with Xavier Hutchinson for three passing touchdowns on the first three drives.

Two hours away, in Kinnick Stadium, Iowa couldn’t manage a touchdown against its better FCS opponent, South Dakota State. While offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and quarterback Spencer Petras shouldered much of the blame for the 7-3 loss, the Hawkeyes defense continued to be the dominant force that has established Iowa as a competitive team.

Week 1 games can go one of two ways: They set the tone for the rest of the season or it's an aberration from the rest of the season.

But one thing is for sure going into the Iowa State-Iowa game: The Cyclones offense is its best unit, and the Hawkeyes defense is where that program continues to hang its hat. That could make for a very interesting matchup when the two meet on Saturday.

Discipline on the offensive line

Come Saturday, Iowa State’s offense will be tasked with going up against one of the stingiest defense in the country after the first week.

Iowa is second nationwide in first-down defense — allowing just six first downs — seventh in total defense, ninth in sacks, 10th in scoring defense and 12th in passing yards allowed. So, despite Dekkers’ impressive performance against SEMO, Cyclones offensive lineman Trevor Downing knows that the Hawkeyes will look to continue their dominance on defense.

“They’re always really good on defense,” Downing said. “They’re disciplined, they play their gap really well and they know their adjustments in the game. So, it’ll be fun to see.”

For Downing, he’ll have his eyes on two players — linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive lineman Noah Shannon. He knows Iowa’s entire defense will be a challenge, but those two players are the ones he knows Iowa State should pay special attention to.

But outside of shutting down some of the Hawkeyes key pieces, Downing also knows that Iowa State’s offense should focus on what they can control.

“It starts with our cadence. Our cadence has to be on point all game,” Downing said. “And calmness…you don’t want to mess up, but you have to be calm in those situations. That just comes down to the preparation and our detail on the practice field. I’m sure that’ll carry over to the game, hopefully.”

Even with Dekkers performance in Week 1, he wouldn’t be successful without his offensive line giving him time in the pocket. Downing understands the importance of his and his teammates’ job, and that is something Iowa State will need to do almost immediately for Dekkers to even consider duplicating his success from last Saturday.

“It starts on our first drive,” Downing said. “Getting Dekkers settled in early is going to be our biggest challenge as an offensive line. I mean, South Dakota State started however many times (within) their own 5-yard line. So, that’s the biggest thing for us, biggest challenge.”

Iowa State needs complete offensive effort to back Hunter Dekkers

While the offensive line knows how they need to approach practice this week, at least according to Downing, players like wide receiver Jaylin Noel know they will need to help Dekkers out as well.

“There’s always something new that a defense shows you that you (have) to adjust to it and go into a game differently and do different things,” Noel said. “But I feel like this week, it’s just … knowing what defensive looks I’ll get and we’ll get as a team, and (preparing) for those looks and executing as we should.”

That starts with an emphasis on ball security. Noel said that it is something that is always a focus in Campbell’s systems, but it’s even more important against a team like Iowa. It’s all about just making smart decisions, according to Noel.

And he brings a unique perspective to the offense, understanding that when he’s not the go to receiver for Dekkers, he has a different job to do.

“We just gotta make plays, catch the ball when he puts it there and execute from there,,” Noel said. “Whether that’s run blocking, pass blocking, catching the ball in traffic, just building that confidence as a whole and letting Hunter know that we have his back just as much as he has ours.

“We believe in Hunter as much as anybody. We feel like he can put the ball anywhere he wants to and he makes smart decisions with the ball, so we’re very confident in Hunter.”

Defense is crucial to Cyclones success

So, Downing and Noel are keyed in on what the offense must do for a successful Saturday against Iowa’s defense.

But what about Iowa State’s defense, how do they face an offense that hasn’t given up the ball to the Cyclones since 2015?

Sure, Iowa State’s defense could get caught up in Iowa’s 7-3 score from last Saturday — a result that reflected zero points scored by the offense. But players like linebacker O’Rien Vance — who has made the trip to Kinnick with the Cyclones but didn’t play — aren’t ready to rest on their laurels.

Iowa put on a lackluster performance against South Dakota State, but Vance still sees the Hawkeyes offense as a threat.

“They run hard, you feel me,” Vance said. “They are what they are, and they’ve been that every year that we’ve played them. I feel like nothing has changed. Our job is to come in as Iowa State defense.

“There’s two different teams. I feel like, for us, we are what we are. We play hard, give great attitude and effort, and if we can do that on Saturday, I feel like we’d be in a great spot.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

