Cincinnati, OH

UC tops Ohio State as No. 1 college location in Ohio, new report says

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
The University of Cincinnati is getting national attention.

Niche recently released its 2023 college rankings, and UC finished high in multiple categories. The college ranking and review site ranked the local school No. 1 for best college locations in Ohio based on "nightlife, dining, recreational opportunities and cultural attractions."

UC also finished No. 2 in Ohio for best student life and 39th for best student life in America. Niche additionally ranked UC as Ohio's fourth-best college overall and second-best public university.

The site determined its rankings by using U.S. Department of Education data for 4,050 colleges and universities nationwide. The data includes reviews and ratings from current students, alumni and parents. Niche then broke the rankings up into numerous categories, like top public universities, best liberal arts colleges, best value colleges and more, and it even made lists for the best colleges by state, metro area, county and area of study.

University of Cincinnati welcomed largest incoming class, then met housing troubles

Luke Fickell challenges Cincinnati Bearcats following season-opening loss at Arkansas

Continue below to see how the University of Cincinnati compared to other colleges and universities in Ohio.

Best college locations in Ohio

  1. University of Cincinnati
  2. Columbus College of Art & Design
  3. The Christ College of Nursing & Health Sciences
  4. The Ohio State University
  5. Cleveland State University

Colleges with the best student life in Ohio

  1. The Ohio State University
  2. University of Cincinnati
  3. Ohio University
  4. University of Dayton
  5. Bowling Green State University

Top public universities in Ohio

  1. The Ohio State University
  2. University of Cincinnati
  3. Ohio University
  4. Miami University
  5. Bowling Green State University

Jack Harlow picked Bearcats on College Gameday, used to talk to this girl from Cincinnati

Best colleges in Ohio

  1. Case Western Reserve University
  2. The Ohio State University
  3. Kenyon College
  4. University of Cincinnati
  5. Denison University

Best value colleges in the Cincinnati area

  1. University of Cincinnati
  2. Mount St. Joseph University
  3. The Christ College of Nursing & Health Sciences
  4. Xavier University
  5. Thomas More University

Here's a look at the 2023 best colleges in America, in which UC ranked No. 131 out of 1,555.

Best colleges in America

  1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  2. Stanford University
  3. Harvard University
  4. Yale University
  5. Princeton University

For the complete rankings, visit www.niche.com/colleges/rankings/.

