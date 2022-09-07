Monroe School Board approves pay increase for substitute teachers, other substitute positions

The Monroe City School Board approved a pay raise for substitute teachers and other substitute positions within the Monroe School System.

In an effort to remain competitive with area school districts and the region's job market, the new salary increases for substitute teachers within the Monroe City School Board will begin effective immediately.

$75 − High school graduate

$80 − Associate degree

$90 − College degree (bachelor/master/doctoral)

$100 − Certified teacher

$120 − long-term substitute/non-certified teacher

$145 − long-term substitute/certified teacher

Other pay increases for substitute positions include the following:

Paraprofessionals: $70 per day, but $119 for long-term substitute pay rate beginning on the 11th consecutive day

$70 per day, but $119 for long-term substitute pay rate beginning on the 11th consecutive day Bus Drivers: $62 per day for AM and PM, and $31 if only one AM or PM

$62 per day for AM and PM, and $31 if only one AM or PM Bus Attendants: $50 per day for AM and PM, and $25 if only one AM or PM

$50 per day for AM and PM, and $25 if only one AM or PM Custodians: $9.25 per hour

$9.25 per hour Food Services: $9.25 per hour

