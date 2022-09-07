ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa's COVID-19 cases decrease as hospitalizations increase slightly over the week

By opinion
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAVz9_0hlvcnMx00

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa dropped to their lowest point in two months, but hospitalizations rose — albeit slightly — for the third consecutive week, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state health department reported 4,176 new COVID-19 cases this week, or about 597 per day. That's the fewest new cases reported in a single week since the first week of July. (The actual number of new cases is likely higher, since positive at-home tests often are not reported to the state health department.)

The decline could be short-lived, based on the amount of virus concentrated in the Des Moines metro area's wastewater — historically an indicator of increases and decreases in new case counts.

According to the most recent data available from the Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Authority, as of Aug. 31, the effective virus concentration in the city's sewage had more than doubled week-over-week, reaching its highest point since early 2022.

The number of people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 increased slightly for the third consecutive week, up to 270 patients, according to the federal health and human services department. Of those, 25 required intensive care for COVID-19 complications.

The state health department reported 28 additional COVID-19 deaths this week, raising Iowa's pandemic death toll to 9,968. The deaths reported this week likely occurred earlier since it can take the health department several weeks to verify and publicly report new COVID-19 deaths.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the health department had not released new data on the state's vaccination rate for September. New booster doses of the vaccine are becoming available this week for Iowans older than 12 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the new shots last week.

The new boosters specifically target BA.4 and BA.5, the current most prevalent subvariants in the U.S.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Iowa

The latest data in Iowa since March 2020 for the pandemic, as of midnight Sept. 7, compared with one week earlier:

  • Confirmed cases: 846,823, an increase of 4,176.
  • Deaths: 9,968, an increase of 28.

Data on the state vaccination rate is now updated once a month on the state health department website. As of Aug. 3, 59% of Iowans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

How many people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa?

Note: Hospitalization data for COVID-19 is no longer available through the Iowa Department of Public Health. The data below is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Hospitalizations: 270, up from 265 one week ago
  • Patients in intensive care: 25, up from 21

Tim Webber is a data visualization specialist for the Register. Reach him at twebber@registermedia.com, 515-284-8532, and on Twitter at @HelloTimWebber.

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

