Kentucky State

More than 500 Kentuckians have joined Oath Keepers extremist group, new analysis shows

By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
More than 500 Kentuckians have been linked to a violent right-wing extremist organization that played a significant role in the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol, according to a new analysis released Tuesday.

A leaked database, collected by the nonprofit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets and published in September 2021, revealed the names of nearly 40,000 people across the country who, at some point, have paid for a membership to the Oath Keepers, an antigovernmental group that claims to defend the U.S. Constitution.

A study of that database conducted by the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish anti-hate organization, focused on certain professions considered to have power and influence within their communities. Of those identified in the database, more than 600 are either an elected official, law enforcement officer, member of the military or a first responder.

Here's what to know about the study's findings:

Were there any elected officials among Kentucky's data?

None of the 513 people in Kentucky who were identified as having once had a paid membership are an elected official, though the list includes three law enforcement officials and four military members.

In neighboring Indiana, the data identified 696 Hoosiers, six of whom were elected officials. In Ohio, one of its 1,200 members was an elected official.

Texas claimed the largest amount of the more than 38,000 identified in the study, with 3,301 residents who have paid for a membership at one point in time.

What does the Oath Keepers group have to do with the Capitol attack?

After a speech by former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, columns of Oath Keepers ― wearing helmets, paramilitary vests and military-style insignia ― marched through the mob of protesters and up the Capitol steps in two consecutive military-style “stack formations," USA TODAY reported.

In the aftermath, at least 26 Oath Keepers have been arrested in connection with attack, 12 of whom ― including founder Stewart Rhodes ― were charged with seditious conspiracy, according to the study.

They are accused of conspiring to oppose, by force, the transfer of president power to now President Joe Biden.

The indictment alleges Rhodes conspired with co-defendants and others to oppose, by force, the execution of the laws enabling the transfer of presidential power. Some members have pleaded guilty to their various charges, while others are still awaiting trial, the study states.

What are the Oath Keepers' beliefs?

Founded in 2009, the group claims to defend the U.S. Constitution and fight tyranny.

"As an Oathkeeper, my fundamental duty is to serve the community; to safeguard lives and property; to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation and the peaceful against violence or disorder; and to respect the constitutional rights of all to liberty, equality, and justice," its Utah branch's website states.

But, former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove said the group is actually “selling the revolution.”

During the Jan. 6 hearings, Tatenhove testified that during his years with the group, it "drifted further and further right into the alt-right world, into white nationalists and even straight-up racists."

Are all people identified current members of the Oath Keepers?

No. The database only shows that an individual has paid for a membership at some point, not whether they have since left the group or not.

"Some individuals in the Oath Keepers database may have initially joined because they were sold a watered-down version of the group, and some may have disavowed the group since signing up," the study states.

Are Oath Keepers members still in positions of power?

At the time of publication, the study found 81 individuals across the country currently holding or running for public office in 2022.

Additionally, they found 373 people who the study's authors believe are currently serving in law enforcement agencies across the country.

Comments / 333

Mr Equalizer
2d ago

Guess a bunch of y'all didn't watch and understand what happened in last Biden speech. He declared war on Americans! Now, you can either back the Constitution, which he just spat upon, or get the f outta the way of Americans that have the balls to stand up.

Reply(40)
98
Franklin
2d ago

If you join any Anti-American extremist group your name automatically goes on an FBI watch list, especially if you are a felon or have any criminal record. Your calls, emails, internet activity etc. can be monitored. Big brother is watching.🕵️

Reply(51)
41
AP_000841.0c9acfb8d6f94c248a2618ce5f41d699.1426
2d ago

Written by a Liberal From A Liberal Paper-The Oath Keepers Are Not As Bad As Black Lives Matter. The Democrats Get To Label Any Group That Doesn’t Agree With Their Agenda To Take Down USA. Militias Were Formed To Stand Against A Corrupt Government. The Patriots Of Paul Reveres Time Would Now Be Labeled A Terrorist Group.

Reply(9)
43
