ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 80-year-old

Update: Wednesday, 11:07 p.m. William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police. First report: Wednesday, 7:29 p.m. Albemarle County Police are currently leading the search for 80-year-old William Davis. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was las seen wearing a blue...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Investigators make arrest in February murder of 51-year-old Gretna man

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in a February murder investigation on Thursday evening. The Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of Gretna, in connection to the murder of Charles Van Hooker, 51. On the morning on February 11,...
GRETNA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison Heights, VA
Amherst County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Amherst County, VA
WDBJ7.com

Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with unknown circumstances. The death occurred in the area of the 4800-block of Colonial Highway and was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The deceased person’s name has not been released, but officials say the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

'He would give the shirt off his back:' Family of murdered Appomattox Co. man speaks out

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The family of the Appomattox County man murdered Monday is speaking out in the wake of his death on Monday. Campbell County law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road on the morning of Sept. 5 after a passerby reported an unconscious man. Deputies said they found a man dead behind the wheel upon arrival, reporting it a homicide.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police looking to identify persons of interest in burglary

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to identify two people in connection with a burglary. According to police, the incident occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 at Taylors Auto Body on Brookway Drive. Anyone with information about the identities...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com

UTV, guns stolen from Campbell County, deputies report

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The sheriff’s office needs the public’s help to find a stolen UTV from a home near the Campbell/Charlotte County line. It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at a home off Red House Road. Deputies say that a 2021 Can-Am UTV, several long guns, and hand guns.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Greenville man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Thursday. David L. Herbaugh, 50, is 5’10”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Herbaugh could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs19news

Albemarle County missing male has been safely located

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 80-year-old William Davis. Mr. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 P.M on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He is 6 feet and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Arrest made in Campbell County homicide

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23 year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus that took place on Sept. 4. Marcus was found dead behind the wheel of his car. After an extensive investigation, charges were obtained for against Hamlett for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy