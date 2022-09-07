Read full article on original website
WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 50-year-old man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing person. David L. Herbaugh, 50, was last seen on Sept. 8. Officials say he could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area driving a black 1996 Chevrolet truck with a Virginia tag, WXY4403.
timesvirginian.com
Campbell County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance in case of stolen vehicle near Appomattox County line
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a vehicle theft in the locality. Recently, a 1988 Chevrolet pickup, black in color, was stolen from County Line Road in Campbell County (near the Appomattox County/Campbell County line). Featured in this release is an actual picture of the truck. The...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 80-year-old
Update: Wednesday, 11:07 p.m. William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police. First report: Wednesday, 7:29 p.m. Albemarle County Police are currently leading the search for 80-year-old William Davis. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was las seen wearing a blue...
WSET
Investigators make arrest in February murder of 51-year-old Gretna man
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in a February murder investigation on Thursday evening. The Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of Gretna, in connection to the murder of Charles Van Hooker, 51. On the morning on February 11,...
WDBJ7.com
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with unknown circumstances. The death occurred in the area of the 4800-block of Colonial Highway and was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The deceased person’s name has not been released, but officials say the...
WSET
'He would give the shirt off his back:' Family of murdered Appomattox Co. man speaks out
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The family of the Appomattox County man murdered Monday is speaking out in the wake of his death on Monday. Campbell County law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road on the morning of Sept. 5 after a passerby reported an unconscious man. Deputies said they found a man dead behind the wheel upon arrival, reporting it a homicide.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
cbs19news
Police looking to identify persons of interest in burglary
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to identify two people in connection with a burglary. According to police, the incident occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 at Taylors Auto Body on Brookway Drive. Anyone with information about the identities...
Albemarle County Police seek to identify persons of interest at auto body shop robbery
Albemarle County police are trying to identify to persons of interest in connection to a robbery that happened at a local auto body shop earlier this month.
WSET
Cause of death determined in Colonial Highway investigation in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a death with unknown circumstances on Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, the Sheriff said the death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff's office said the investigation took place in the area...
wfxrtv.com
UTV, guns stolen from Campbell County, deputies report
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The sheriff’s office needs the public’s help to find a stolen UTV from a home near the Campbell/Charlotte County line. It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at a home off Red House Road. Deputies say that a 2021 Can-Am UTV, several long guns, and hand guns.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Greenville man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Thursday. David L. Herbaugh, 50, is 5’10”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Herbaugh could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be...
cbs19news
Albemarle County missing male has been safely located
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 80-year-old William Davis. Mr. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 P.M on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He is 6 feet and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a...
chathamstartribune.com
Arrest made in Campbell County homicide
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23 year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus that took place on Sept. 4. Marcus was found dead behind the wheel of his car. After an extensive investigation, charges were obtained for against Hamlett for...
WSLS
Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
WSET
Amherst County Sheriff's Dept. to hold annual Project Lifesaver car show Saturday
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s office will host the 3rd annual Project Lifesaver car show on Saturday at Amherst County High School. The Sheriff’s Department said they continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting the well-being of the most vulnerable members of our community.
Mathews County man said he killed his parents in 'a fit of rage,' investigator testifies
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — The case against a Mathews County man accused of killing his parents is headed to a grand jury. Jonathan Moore was charged in the stabbing death of his parents back in June. On Wednesday morning, Moore appeared in court and could be seen crying throughout the hearing.
WHSV
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle incident on southbound I-81 about a half-mile north of Route 616 at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. According to VSP, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck towing a camper was heading south on I-81 when it...
Man pleads guilty to shooting man in Farmville auto dealership armed robbery
A man is potentially facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the leg during an armed robbery of a Farmville auto dealership in 2020.
cbs19news
UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
