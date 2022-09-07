Read full article on original website
Driver services center in West Knoxville to close, new center to open Sept. 19
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A driver service center in West Knoxville will close on Wednesday. Just five days later though, a new one will open where people can go to get driver licenses, motor vehicle records or undergo driver testing. The old center is located at 430 Montbrook Lane. It...
Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend
VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
Smoky Mountain Air Show instills a love for aviation while benefitting area charities
Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night. Alcatraz East opens new exhibit on master manipulators. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Alcatraz East Crime Museum has over 100...
New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history. “Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.
Alcatraz East opens new exhibit on master manipulators
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge has opened a new exhibit on “Master Manipulation,” which focuses on criminals and how they manipulated their victims. The new exhibit offers information about the manipulation involving abuse of power and circumstances. It pays special...
It's a Glow Party! | Knox Co. Parks and Recreation to celebrate end of summer by lighting up the night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People near Nicholas Ball Park may notice a strange glow at night on Friday. They may also hear exciting music and even notice some foam flowing in the park. It will all be a part of a large celebration to wrap up the summer. The Knox...
Tennessee Valley Fair announces new minor policy limiting entry without a guardian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair has been entertaining the community for more than 100 years. "I think it's tradition," said Abby Villas, TN Valley Fair marketing coordinator. "I think people have come here their whole entire life and come as a young child with their parents or their grandparents and then they like to repeat that cycle with their children or their grandchildren."
First Lady coming to Knoxville to kick off back-to-school bus tour
First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Knoxville to kick off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
‘I pinch myself every day’ | Blue Angel pilot visits Carpenters Elem. School
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids dream of becoming a firefighter or veterinarian, but Lieutenant Scott Goossens always wanted to be a part of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Now he is in his first year on the team and is the left-wing pilot, Blue Angel #3. “It’s a surreal...
Oak Ridge school bus driver helps student
A first year Oak Ridge school bus driver went out of her way to help a young bus rider who was having difficulty on the bus.
'So upset' | Cerebral Palsy Center closes Knoxville boarding home due to financial problems
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Cerebral Palsy Center's residential program shut down for good. Executive Director Angelia Jones said it had operated under capacity for the four or five years she's run the program. "Without all the rooms being rented out, it's a really difficult financial proposition," she...
City approves plan to build mega, $500,000 art piece in Cradle of Country Music Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time vision for an outdoor art exhibit in Knoxville is now set in stone. On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council voted "yes" for an art exhibit in Cradle of Country Music Park in the downtown area. The park is nestled on the corner of Gay Street and Summit Hill Drive.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
Second escaped Cocke County inmate taken into custody
At least four cited and/or charged for threatening school violence in East Tennessee this school year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities said school safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom. And already, they've arrested and/or cited at least four people for threatening violence on school grounds this academic year. Two of those people were juveniles; the other two were 18-year-olds.
Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is implementing a new minor policy for this year’s event. Now, all attendees under 18 attending after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (that’s Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21. You’ll have to show your ID at the door.
Knoxville Police Arrest a Man for Public Indecency in Downtown Knoxville
A Knoxville man is arrested after stripping naked on top of a parking garage. The incident happened yesterday (Thursday) on the Walnut Street Garage. Reports say the man, identified as William Elliott, had stripped naked and was swinging his pants over his head, when PBA security arrived, Elliott began to chase them around the upper level.
Blue Angels Visit Carpenters Elementary
Escaped Cocke County inmate Eric Ballard is now in custody, Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News Friday. How to have a ‘Top Gun Maverick Experience’ at the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Updated: 4 hours ago. Although very few people get to experience piloting a fighter jet,...
KCSO looking for person of interest in Cedar Bluff motorcycle crash
