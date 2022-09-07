ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend

VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history. “Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.
Alcatraz East opens new exhibit on master manipulators

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge has opened a new exhibit on “Master Manipulation,” which focuses on criminals and how they manipulated their victims. The new exhibit offers information about the manipulation involving abuse of power and circumstances. It pays special...
Tennessee Valley Fair announces new minor policy limiting entry without a guardian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair has been entertaining the community for more than 100 years. "I think it's tradition," said Abby Villas, TN Valley Fair marketing coordinator. "I think people have come here their whole entire life and come as a young child with their parents or their grandparents and then they like to repeat that cycle with their children or their grandchildren."
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
Second escaped Cocke County inmate taken into custody

Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is implementing a new minor policy for this year’s event. Now, all attendees under 18 attending after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (that’s Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21. You’ll have to show your ID at the door.
Knoxville Police Arrest a Man for Public Indecency in Downtown Knoxville

A Knoxville man is arrested after stripping naked on top of a parking garage. The incident happened yesterday (Thursday) on the Walnut Street Garage. Reports say the man, identified as William Elliott, had stripped naked and was swinging his pants over his head, when PBA security arrived, Elliott began to chase them around the upper level.
Blue Angels Visit Carpenters Elementary

KCSO looking for person of interest in Cedar Bluff motorcycle crash

