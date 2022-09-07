Ole Miss Defensive Tackle KD Hill Talks Winning Chucky Mullins Award

The 2022 Chucky Mullins Award recipient talked with the media Wednesday about winning the No. 38.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Last Wednesday, the Ole Miss Rebels announced the 2022 Chuck Mullins Award winner, defensive tackle KD Hill .

The award is given to an Ole Miss defender who best exemplifies the spirit of Chucky Mullins, the former Rebels' defender who was left paralyzed after making a tackle against Vanderbilt in 1989. This player leads by example and displays tremendous courage, determination, and perseverance.

Hill was able to meet with the media Tuesday afternoon after practice and talked about how important it was to receive the No. 38.

"It was truly a blessing," Hill told reporters. "To be able to wear that number is an honor and a privilege, and it's something I've been working towards since I was a freshman [at Ole Miss]. When I first visited [Ole Miss] I learned about this number and I always told myself I would get it. That's just determination and perseverance because my journey [at Ole Miss] hasn't been easy. But I thank God for everything he has thrown at me because it only made me stronger."

Hill went on to talk about what got him through his journey with the Rebels.

"Just trusting the process, you have to trust it," Hill said. "It's not on your time it's on God's time. But he's always on time, and when he's on time, he shows out."

Hill was asked if he ever considered transferring to another program at any point and gave a definitive answer.

"Never, that's not who I am," Hill said. "That's not what I stand for and that's not how I was raised."

As one of the leaders on the Ole Miss defensive line, Hill discussed what the unit as a whole is working on heading into their Week 2 matchup versus the Central Arkansas Bears .

"Just continue to play with a lot of effort and play as a unit," Hill said. "We just keep working on the small details every single week, one percent better each day. If you improve on the small details, you will improve week by week. So we're just attacking this weekend and treating it like an SEC game."

