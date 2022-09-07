ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Bristol, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WSET

Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Youth Groups#Catholic High School#K12#Central Va#Drive For Change#Dmv
WHSV

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

VA Department of Forestry Declares Acorn Season “Open”

As temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees. Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
wvtf.org

Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia

Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia DOC completing prisoner transfer from privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center

The Virginia Department of Corrections is completing the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center on Wednesday. The inmates are being transferred to VADOC facilities throughout Virginia. The transfer is the first step of a planned multi-year renovation project designed to update the facility’s housing...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy