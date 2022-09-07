Read full article on original website
Related
CDC Map: Masks urged for 52 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 52 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Virginia cuts taxes on military retirement pay but several states go further
Virginia is cutting taxes for veterans as promised by Governor Glenn Youngkin but several states go further to provide relief.
6 people killed in Virginia Labor Day weekend car crashes; more than half were kids
Six people were killed in car crashes in Virginia during the Labor Day holiday weekend, and according to Virginia State Police, more than half were kids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin warns that people are moving out of Virginia. So just who’s moving?
Want more news from Southwest and Southside hat you’re not getting anywhere else? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Something not-so-good has been happening in Virginia for the past nine years and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the first governor to make a big deal about it. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through September
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
VA Department of Forestry Declares Acorn Season “Open”
As temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees. Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns […]
WSET
'That's just wrong;' Lawmakers react to Virginia legislation on electric vehicles
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Republican lawmakers in Virginia want to pull the plug on an electric vehicle requirement that has implications for all Virginians. Virginia law currently states that we must follow requirements the California Air Board passes, State Senator Steve Newman (R- 23rd District) is working on a bill to stop that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lazy Sunday leads to Virginia woman becoming $152k richer with lottery win
A normal, lazy Sunday at home led to a Virginia woman winning more than $152,000 after she decided to check her Virginia Lottery app.
wvtf.org
Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia
Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
NBC12
Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Virginia private prison prepares for renovations amid state overdose investigation
A large group of inmates were transferred out of Lawrenceville Correctional Center Wednesday as the prison's private owners prepare for a "multi-year renovation project."
Augusta Free Press
Virginia DOC completing prisoner transfer from privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center
The Virginia Department of Corrections is completing the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center on Wednesday. The inmates are being transferred to VADOC facilities throughout Virginia. The transfer is the first step of a planned multi-year renovation project designed to update the facility’s housing...
Virginia completes transfer of inmates for prison renovation
Prison officials in Virginia on Wednesday completed the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the Lawrenceville Correctional Center
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0