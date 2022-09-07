(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO