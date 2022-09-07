Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Butterfly Suite offers care, comfort for bereaved parents

Read full article on original website
Akron Children’s Hospital donates $2.5M to Akron Civic Commons Play Loop
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital on Thursday announced it will donate $2.5 million to the Akron Civic Commons Locks 2, 3 & 4 Play Loop downtown. The play loop will provide naturally designed park and public spaces for families and visitors that promote healing, reflection and relaxation while connecting the Akron Children’s Hospital campus to downtown Akron via the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. The $10 million play loop is a main component of the Akron Civic Commons project to create accessible, equitable and welcoming parks, trails and open spaces along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail from downtown Akron to Summit Lake. Akron Children’s Hospital will make the donation over three years, with the first installment made last year.
Maltz brings civil rights exhibit to Beachwood in October; Laurel School gets $4.6-million gift; more: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio-- Civil rights exhibit coming to Maltz Museum: More than 150 black-and-white images chronicling the Southern Freedom Movement will be featured in the exhibit This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement, set for viewing Oct. 26 through April 2 at the Maltz Museum, 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
Morning Headlines: Ohio remembers Queen Elizabeth II ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Sept. 9:. Akron City Council puts civilian police review board amendment on November ballot. Akron Public School students sickened by cannabis-infused gummies returning to classroom. Groups seek temporary restraining order on Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Residents of Lake County mobile home parks...
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Site of former Kmart in Middleburg Heights to become new Cleveland Clinic medical center
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — The site of the former Kmart in Middleburg Heights has been empty since 2019. Soon that building will house a new Cleveland Clinic medical center. On Wednesday, Cleveland Clinic announced that it is collaborating with the city of Middleburg Heights and Premier Development Partners on the construction of a new 93,000-square-foot medical outpatient center.
Family turns East Cleveland motel into housing for football mentorship program
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In East Cleveland along Euclid Avenue lies the notorious “Noble Motel,” which is a spot known to attract crime. James Howard, and his wife Veronica, approached the motel owner this spring and asked to lease out the property. The owner agreed to do...
Rogers Introduced as New Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital President
Nick McWilliams reporting – Three weeks into his new job overseeing Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, Colonel and Dr. Thomas Rogers was officially introduced as their president during a luncheon Thursday at Buckeye Career Center. Rogers, who was officially named as the next Union president in March, is a 29-year...
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
Cleveland woman gets legal help in fight to gain custody of her great-grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “They don’t love him like I do. He’s mine. He comes from the rib of my body, from her to me.”. That’s what Denise Betts said about the foster family, that isn’t family. The county gave her great-grandson, Larell Stockwell, to...
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
Cuyahoga County remains in CDC's medium community level for COVID-19; several Northeast Ohio counties at high level
CLEVELAND — For the second week in a row, Cuyahoga County residents will not need to mask up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Cuyahoga County remains in the CDC's medium community spread level for COVID-19, meaning case numbers and hospitalizations are not high enough for health experts to recommend face coverings for those in indoor public spaces.
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
Pay increases proposed for Berea auxiliary safety forces
BEREA, Ohio -- To attract and retain police auxiliary safety force members in Berea, a proposed ordinance increasing their pay rate received its first of three public readings at City Council’s Sept. 6 meeting. The current $14 hourly rate initially would increase to $18, if council ultimately approves the...
Jewett Park in Akron receives makeover from community
Community members are giving a park in Akron a major makeover this week. Jewett Park, in the city’s Middlebury neighborhood, is a recipient of an Akron Parks Challenge grant. Jewett Park had been neglected and underutilized for at least several decades before community members started working on a plan...
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
Apartment hunting: What does $1,050 a month get you in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With a recent study showing the median asking price for rent in the Cleveland area now close to $1,050 a month, the question arises, what do you get for $1,050 a month in today’s market?. We took a look and found that it really does still...
See which 25 Cleveland restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the Cleveland restaurants and retailers cited with the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. Some 2,356 places were cited during the most recent inspection year. But more than one-half of the cited locations received six...
Where you can get the new COVID booster
Summit County Public Health is offering drive-thru clinics this week for the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters.
