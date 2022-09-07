ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Butterfly Suite offers care, comfort for bereaved parents

By Megan Becka, special to cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cleveland.com

Akron Children’s Hospital donates $2.5M to Akron Civic Commons Play Loop

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital on Thursday announced it will donate $2.5 million to the Akron Civic Commons Locks 2, 3 & 4 Play Loop downtown. The play loop will provide naturally designed park and public spaces for families and visitors that promote healing, reflection and relaxation while connecting the Akron Children’s Hospital campus to downtown Akron via the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. The $10 million play loop is a main component of the Akron Civic Commons project to create accessible, equitable and welcoming parks, trails and open spaces along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail from downtown Akron to Summit Lake. Akron Children’s Hospital will make the donation over three years, with the first installment made last year.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Maltz brings civil rights exhibit to Beachwood in October; Laurel School gets $4.6-million gift; more: Press Run

BEACHWOOD, Ohio-- Civil rights exhibit coming to Maltz Museum: More than 150 black-and-white images chronicling the Southern Freedom Movement will be featured in the exhibit This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement, set for viewing Oct. 26 through April 2 at the Maltz Museum, 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
BEACHWOOD, OH
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Ohio remembers Queen Elizabeth II ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Sept. 9:. Akron City Council puts civilian police review board amendment on November ballot. Akron Public School students sickened by cannabis-infused gummies returning to classroom. Groups seek temporary restraining order on Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Residents of Lake County mobile home parks...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable

In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Site of former Kmart in Middleburg Heights to become new Cleveland Clinic medical center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — The site of the former Kmart in Middleburg Heights has been empty since 2019. Soon that building will house a new Cleveland Clinic medical center. On Wednesday, Cleveland Clinic announced that it is collaborating with the city of Middleburg Heights and Premier Development Partners on the construction of a new 93,000-square-foot medical outpatient center.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
wtuz.com

Rogers Introduced as New Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital President

Nick McWilliams reporting – Three weeks into his new job overseeing Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, Colonel and Dr. Thomas Rogers was officially introduced as their president during a luncheon Thursday at Buckeye Career Center. Rogers, who was officially named as the next Union president in March, is a 29-year...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cuyahoga County remains in CDC's medium community level for COVID-19; several Northeast Ohio counties at high level

CLEVELAND — For the second week in a row, Cuyahoga County residents will not need to mask up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Cuyahoga County remains in the CDC's medium community spread level for COVID-19, meaning case numbers and hospitalizations are not high enough for health experts to recommend face coverings for those in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Pay increases proposed for Berea auxiliary safety forces

BEREA, Ohio -- To attract and retain police auxiliary safety force members in Berea, a proposed ordinance increasing their pay rate received its first of three public readings at City Council’s Sept. 6 meeting. The current $14 hourly rate initially would increase to $18, if council ultimately approves the...
BEREA, OH
wksu.org

Jewett Park in Akron receives makeover from community

Community members are giving a park in Akron a major makeover this week. Jewett Park, in the city’s Middlebury neighborhood, is a recipient of an Akron Parks Challenge grant. Jewett Park had been neglected and underutilized for at least several decades before community members started working on a plan...
AKRON, OH
Community Policy