Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker To Hold Auditions In AugustP3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Mayor says 4-year-old shooting victim “fighting for her life”; city leaders fed up with violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about the 4-year-old girl shot on September 7 in Avondale. Birmingham Police said she was sitting in the car with her aunt when she was shot in the back, making her the third child to be injured by gun violence over six days.
Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man, who was a former credit union manager, has been charged with devising a scheme to embezzle from his employer, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. Phillip Brian Topping, 42, was...
GoFundMe launched for young father killed in Birmingham shooting
A GoFundMe has been launched for the family of a young father whose was killed in Birmingham’s Gate City. Derrell Lamont Willis, 20, was killed Aug. 31. He leaves behind a young daughter. “Our hearts are heavy with the loss of such a loving, young man taken in the...
Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
BPD launches Operation Silent Night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
Birmingham PD charge man in shooting where 4-year-old child was injured
Birmingham Police are expected to deliver an update in the case Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.
Fultondale man charged in shooting that injured 4-year-old girl in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On Friday, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond announced an arrest in connection with a shooting Wednesday night that seriously injured a 4-year-old girl. Watch the video above. Ronald Porter Jr., 21, of Fultondale, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging...
Pleasant Grove police chief questioning Jefferson County sheriff's standoff response
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. — Pleasant Grove Police Chief Robert Knight expressed disappointment over how astandoff situation was handled by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in his city this week. In the video above, Knight claims he was told the sheriff called off his SWAT team after they were already on the scene.
City of Center Point announces National Night Out event
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The City of Center Point has announced its National Night Out event that will take place on Tuesday, October 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will occur at the City of Center Point Courthouse Annex located at 2651 Center Point Parkway. There will be […]
Cousin of Birmingham nightclub shooting victim pleads for the community to get help
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot multiple times at a Birmingham nightclub early Monday morning is speaking out against the wave of violence happening in the city. The 20-year-old man was four times during an argument with another person at Quest nightclub over Labor day weekend....
Tuscaloosa Police: Man used drill to rob store; employee tried to stop robbery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa robbery suspect is under investigation for robbing the same store multiple times in the last year, according to Tuscaloosa Police. Officers said Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations...
4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says
A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
Three Birmingham children struck by gunfire over six days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a period of six days, gunfire in Birmingham has struck three children. Thankfully at this moment, they are all alive, but two remain in a hospital. The most recent occurred on September 7, in the 4100 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Birmingham Police say the victim...
Man dies as vehicle strikes Birmingham’s Palisades shopping center
A 78-year-old Birmingham man died Thursday following an incident where his vehicle struck a portion of the Palisades Shopping Center. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the incident happened at about 7:07 p.m. Tuesday. Henry Sykes was the driver and only occupant of a Ford Ranger that struck a...
Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
Tuscaloosa man under investigation for multiple Family Dollar robberies
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police arrested a robbery suspect who may have been a repeat offender pending investigations Friday. Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are looking into whether he is responsible for other robberies at the store […]
4-year-old Birmingham girl wants to know why she got shot: ‘It’s hard to explain to a kid,’ family says
A 4-year-old girl shot while riding in a car with her aunt was left with a bullet two inches from her spine and three inches from her heart. Serenity Spearman, affectionately called Ren-Ren, was injured Wednesday while sitting in a vehicle with her aunt. Police have arrested the alleged shooter.
Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
Former gang members want to help address gang violence in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Former gang members want to help address gang violence in Birmingham. Learn more in the video above.
Tuscaloosa robbery suspect who held up Family Dollar with drill may have hit same store 5 times: Police
A man captured Thursday night and suspected of robbing a Family Dollar store in Tuscaloosa by hiding a drill under his clothing and pretending the tool was a gun may have held up the same store up to five times using the same method, police said Friday. Irish Tyshawn Hunter,...
