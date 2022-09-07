ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man, who was a former credit union manager, has been charged with devising a scheme to embezzle from his employer, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. Phillip Brian Topping, 42, was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

BPD launches Operation Silent Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#The Cope Division
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police: Man used drill to rob store; employee tried to stop robbery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa robbery suspect is under investigation for robbing the same store multiple times in the last year, according to Tuscaloosa Police. Officers said Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says

A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Three Birmingham children struck by gunfire over six days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a period of six days, gunfire in Birmingham has struck three children. Thankfully at this moment, they are all alive, but two remain in a hospital. The most recent occurred on September 7, in the 4100 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Birmingham Police say the victim...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa man under investigation for multiple Family Dollar robberies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police arrested a robbery suspect who may have been a repeat offender pending investigations Friday. Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are looking into whether he is responsible for other robberies at the store […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
