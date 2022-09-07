Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Red Flag Warning in effect for Central Oregon through Saturday
A Red Flag Warning for potentially increased fire activity is in effect for Central Oregon and much of the state until 11 p.m. Saturday. It means. Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger says winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 with dry conditions. This means that any fires that start are likely to spread rapidly.
Oakridge, Westfir evacuated as fire officials expect heat, strong winds to grow Oregon wildfires over weekend
Strong winds and high temperatures are expected to fan wildfires burning in southern and northeastern Oregon this weekend. The fires had consumed nearly 230,000 acres by Friday morning, prompting evacuation orders, school closures and emergency power shut-offs. One of the fastest growing, the Cedar Creek fire burning about 20 miles...
KTVL
Pacific Power orders public safety power shutoff for first time in Oregon history
Current forecasts for several counties throughout Oregon have met the conditions necessary for a public safety power shut off, according to Pacific Power. Drew Hanson, Public Information Officer for Pacific Power said that a public safety power shutoff is basically a protocol that's in place to prevent a catastrophic wild fire from happening. This is the first time that one has been scheduled in the state of Oregon.
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, utilities are planning to strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roadtripping through small towns of eastern Oregon: Peak Northwest
Driving out to eastern Oregon offers travelers an opportunity to see some of the state’s finest desert terrain. If you plan your trip just right, and take a few less traveled roads, you’re in for a treat of small town exploration, too. On this week’s episode of Peak...
Oregon Wildfire Map, Update as PG&E Outage Fears Rise Over Huge Infernos
More than 40,000 households are expected to lose power across Oregon on Friday.
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR UMPQUA BASIN STARTING FRIDAY
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 a.m. Friday through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for the Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest, Siskiyou Mountains and eastern Rogue Valley. An Urgent Fire Weather Message said any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. The hazard area will start...
nwsportsmanmag.com
It’s Salmon-slinging Season In The Willamette Valley
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Why are there dead salmon in the river? If you live close to a river or stream in the Willamette Valley, you might come across salmon carcasses or see ODFW staff and volunteers slinging carcasses into the water during September and October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beachconnection.net
Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin
(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that harvesting of mussels is closed along more than half of the Oregon coast. The closure is from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River and state border, including most of the central coast and all of the north Oregon coast. The agencies said recent tests have shown levels of a marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison that has exceeded the closure limit. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a mussel is slowly devoured by a sea star)
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions.
opb.org
What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters
Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
Oregon wildfire roundup September 9, 2022
As wildfires continue across Oregon, much of the region is under a red flag warning -- facing increasing fire dangers.
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
beachconnection.net
A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start
(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kptv.com
ODFW warns dog owners of salmon carcasses along Willamette Valley rivers
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning Oregonians to keep their dogs away from dead salmon in the coming months. The dead salmon are part of an effort by ODFW to supply local ecosystems with essential nutrients, however, the carcasses can have a deadly effect on dogs.
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
kbnd.com
Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon
BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/7 – Woman Attacked by Bear in West Medford, Pharmacy Robbery in Grants Pass, Almeda Investigation Remains Ongoing
HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 106 are expected in the valleys, and in the 90s over most mountain areas, except areas above 6000 feet elevation. * WHERE...In California, Central and Southern Siskiyou County. This includes the Shasta Valley and the cities of Yreka, Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud. In Oregon, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County, and Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades. This includes the Rogue, Applegate, and Illinois Valleys and the cities of Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, Ruch, and Applegate. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
Multiple Oregon schools districts cancel classes Friday due to public safety power shutoffs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Oregon school districts canceled Friday classes after utility companies announced they would shut off power to thousands of homes due to strong winds and wildfire danger. The Sweet Home, Silver Falls, Santiam Canyon, Gaston and Corbett school districts announced there will be no school on...
kptv.com
What’s the most popular Stephen King movie in Oregon?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What’s Oregon’s favorite Stephen King movie?. According to the results of a new study of Google searches 2007′s The Mist is the most watched Stephen King film in Oregon. The Mist might not have much star power, but it still garnered enough interest...
Comments / 0