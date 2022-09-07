ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Red Flag Warning in effect for Central Oregon through Saturday

A Red Flag Warning for potentially increased fire activity is in effect for Central Oregon and much of the state until 11 p.m. Saturday. It means. Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger says winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 with dry conditions. This means that any fires that start are likely to spread rapidly.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Pacific Power orders public safety power shutoff for first time in Oregon history

Current forecasts for several counties throughout Oregon have met the conditions necessary for a public safety power shut off, according to Pacific Power. Drew Hanson, Public Information Officer for Pacific Power said that a public safety power shutoff is basically a protocol that's in place to prevent a catastrophic wild fire from happening. This is the first time that one has been scheduled in the state of Oregon.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, utilities are planning to strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Pumpkin Spice#Cool Down#Wind Shear
kqennewsradio.com

RED FLAG WARNING FOR UMPQUA BASIN STARTING FRIDAY

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 a.m. Friday through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for the Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest, Siskiyou Mountains and eastern Rogue Valley. An Urgent Fire Weather Message said any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. The hazard area will start...
UMPQUA, OR
nwsportsmanmag.com

It’s Salmon-slinging Season In The Willamette Valley

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Why are there dead salmon in the river? If you live close to a river or stream in the Willamette Valley, you might come across salmon carcasses or see ODFW staff and volunteers slinging carcasses into the water during September and October.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
beachconnection.net

Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin

(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that harvesting of mussels is closed along more than half of the Oregon coast. The closure is from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River and state border, including most of the central coast and all of the north Oregon coast. The agencies said recent tests have shown levels of a marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison that has exceeded the closure limit. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a mussel is slowly devoured by a sea star)
YACHATS, OR
opb.org

What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters

Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
beachconnection.net

A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

ODFW warns dog owners of salmon carcasses along Willamette Valley rivers

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning Oregonians to keep their dogs away from dead salmon in the coming months. The dead salmon are part of an effort by ODFW to supply local ecosystems with essential nutrients, however, the carcasses can have a deadly effect on dogs.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon

BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
BEND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/7 – Woman Attacked by Bear in West Medford, Pharmacy Robbery in Grants Pass, Almeda Investigation Remains Ongoing

HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 106 are expected in the valleys, and in the 90s over most mountain areas, except areas above 6000 feet elevation. * WHERE...In California, Central and Southern Siskiyou County. This includes the Shasta Valley and the cities of Yreka, Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud. In Oregon, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County, and Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades. This includes the Rogue, Applegate, and Illinois Valleys and the cities of Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, Ruch, and Applegate. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

What’s the most popular Stephen King movie in Oregon?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What’s Oregon’s favorite Stephen King movie?. According to the results of a new study of Google searches 2007′s The Mist is the most watched Stephen King film in Oregon. The Mist might not have much star power, but it still garnered enough interest...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy