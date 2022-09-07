ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Dan Lanning takes responsibility for blowout loss against Georgia

Dan Lanning isn’t shying away from his share of the blame for Oregon‘s disappointing blowout loss to Georgia that they opened their season with. Speaking with the media earlier this week, Lanning took responsibility for the program’s demoralizing loss in his debut. “We’ve got to go back...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
College Football HQ

Georgia vs. Samford football preview, prediction

A battle of Bulldogs is set for Saturday as defending College Football Playoff national champion Georgia takes on Samford in Week 2 action. As expected, Georgia is coming off a win in the opener over Oregon. As perhaps not quite expected, it de-feathered the Ducks in a 49-3 humiliation. More of the ...
HOMEWOOD, AL
On3.com

Kirby Smart weighs in on the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams

Even with college football opening last weekend, one of the sport’s biggest storylines happened off the field. That’s because it was officially approved last week for the College Football Playoff to expand from four teams to 12. With so many other changes, people are all over the place with their feelings about expansion. For Georgia’s Kirby Smart, he’s still sorting out where he’s at with the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy