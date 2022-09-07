ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

United Way of Richmond County readies for ‘Days of Caring’

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOJhD_0hlvbHHc00

ROCKINGHAM — In support of United Way of Richmond County’s 13th annual “Days of Caring” Sept. 15-17, we will have nearly 175 volunteers rolling up their sleeves and getting to work on behalf of our nonprofit organizations. This is a hands-on opportunity that connects volunteers and businesses with local nonprofits, where they complete service projects throughout our community.

Seven of our 13 nonprofit organizations across Richmond County will host volunteers at a variety of times between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Employee teams and individual community volunteers will participate in ten volunteer projects bringing them closer in touch with the needs that exist in neighborhoods across our community. The projects support United Way of Richmond County’s goal to impact by strengthening our local organizations that also pursue that goal every day.

“It takes all kinds of help to make a community stronger and to assist people in need,” said Michelle Parrish, executive director of United Way of Richmond County. “Real change is possible when people from all walks of life roll up their sleeves and work together.”

Parrish is grateful for the number of companies in our community that commit to engaging their employees in volunteer work.

“Volunteers make a real difference in people’s lives every day,” she said. “We are thrilled to connect hundreds of individuals and employee teams to meaningful, local volunteer projects on Day of Caring and throughout the year.”

This event is a tradition for several Richmond County companies and organizations. Projects will range from building homes, organizing, cleaning, packing bags, delivering meals, and beautifying at local nonprofit sites.

If you would like to participate in a volunteer opportunity at your workplace but can’t get away here are a few ideas:

  • Stock-Up Food Drive – collect donations for local food pantries.
  • Baby Shower – host a baby shower at your workplace to provide items for single-parent and families struggling to make ends meet.
  • Rake A Difference – in honor of upcoming Veteran’s Day, gather your workplace team to rake the yards of community members who have physical and /or financial limitations.
  • Adopt A Highway- partner with the NCDOT to keep our community highways safe and beautiful.

To learn more about “Day of Caring,” please visit unitedwayrichmondnc.net or contact Parrish at 910-997-2173 or michelleparrish@bellsouth.net. We still need more volunteers and no experience is necessary.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Final forum slated in Ashley Chapel community

ROCKINGHAM — The Ashley Chapel Community Organization will host a final Town Hall Forum, open to the public, to meet and hear the candidates running in the upcoming election for county commissioner. Each candidate will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their agenda, and openly address questions from...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Impact Plastics expanding north of Hamlet

HAMLET — Work is underway for a local plant’s third expansion in recent years. Superior Plastics Extrusion Company, known locally as Impact Plastics, is doubling its “existing footprint” to add a 50,000-square-foot facility next to its main location on County Home Road north of Hamlet, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler.
HAMLET, NC
The Robesonian

Lumberton High School teacher wins 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School teacher Candance Grimsley has won the 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award. Lumberton FFA, the largest student-led organization on campus with more than 250 members, was ranked Gold in 2022 and was named a finalist in the 2022 National FFA National Chapter Awards. She has been a member of the NC Agricultural Teachers Association for over 10 years.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Government
Richmond County, NC
Society
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
richmondobserver

RCS: Raider Diamond trademarked, usage rights must be purchased

HAMLET — The Raider Diamond has been a staple of Richmond Senior High School for years. It symbolizes support for Raider Athletics and the Richmond Senior High School community. We appreciate the community’s enthusiasm in showing their support by utilizing the Raider Diamond on various merchandise; however, this is a trademarked logo.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS program links people with behavioral health needs with those in recovery

RALEIGH — In response to rising mental health needs, another resource is available to behavioral health patients at emergency departments across the state. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a Connection to Care Peer Services grant award for peer support services in emergency departments. Because of their shared experience with behavioral health struggles, peers are better able to connect with people in times of crisis and better help people become and stay engaged in the recovery process. This connection has proven to reduce the likelihood of needing future emergency services.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity
sandhillssentinel.com

School district needs to hire 50 teachers

The Moore County School Board held a budget discussion at its Sept. 6 work session. Superintendent Dr. Tim Locklair said after two months of budget discussion, county commissioners approved $4.1 million for school funding. Under the recommended budget, employees earning an hourly wage less than $15 will earn $15. Those...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine opens in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM—Richmond County residents experiencing acute or chronic pain now have access to providers at FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine located at 809 South Long Drive, Suite G in Rockingham. Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Lauren McDonald will be the provider at the new clinic. FirstHealth’s Interventional Pain Medicine providers use the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Brewington’s gamble on college pays off big

HAMLET — Sometimes the cards that life gives you may not be the best hand that you can play, but for Kelvin Brewington of Hamlet, he took a gamble on his hopes and dreams and it paid off. Brewington graduated from Richmond Community College’s Information Technology program in May....
HAMLET, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
Up and Coming Weekly

Annual Heal the Ville event seeks to end violence in Fayetteville

Recollecting when she lived in Daytona, Florida, Demetria Murphy recalled seeing a house made out of glass from top to bottom. The notion of the house made her realize that all individuals live in glass houses, she said; though actions can be observed, the full truth behind those actions can not be heard.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County Schools announces accountability results for 2021-22

HAMLET — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, in regard to the recent announcement of accountability results, stated that, “Because of disruptions caused by the pandemic, the accountability report for the 2021-22 school year is the first since 2018-19 to feature all components of the state’s accountability framework, including the calculation of A-F School Performance Grades and growth designations.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Marlboro County kids test positive for pot, cocaine; parents charged

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Richmond County man is one of two parents charged after their kids tested positive for drugs. According to the Marlboro County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, investigators received an intake form from the South Carolina Department of Social Services on Sept. 1 showing that three children — ages 12, 8 and 6 — all tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while living in a Wallace, South Carolina home.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Separate Hamlet shootings force Monroe Avenue to shelter in place on Wednesday and Thursday

HAMLET — Monroe Avenue Elementary in Hamlet has been placed on temporary lockdowns on Wednesday and Thursday this week due to nearby shootings in the area. “[Wednesday] afternoon we were alerted around 2:00 PM that there was a gunshot in the vicinity of our campus,” said Kylie McDonald, Public Information Officer for Richmond County Schools in a press release.
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy