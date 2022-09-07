Read full article on original website
WOWT
17-year-old arrested for shooting in Omaha
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Teen arrested for assault man with gun
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities arrested a teen in connection to a Thursday night shooting they are investigating. The Omaha Police Department said the shooting happened Sept. 8 around 10:27 p.m. and officers responded to the 5500 block of north 35th St. for the incident. According to the OPD, officers found...
WOWT
Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week, investigators said. The car was the source of the colorless, odorless gas that killed 52-year-old David Coleman, 18-year-old Thomas Coleman and 19-year-old Cole Oban inside a west Omaha home, the Omaha Fire Department confirmed Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced in federal court of fentanyl charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that an Omaha man will be serving over 5 years for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Zakk L. Biggs of Omaha was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more fentanyl.
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
Pine Bluff police: Man arrested in Christmas club killing after brief chase
Pine Bluff police said they arrested a man accused of a 2021 Christmas killing after a brief chase Thursday.
Benton police search for runaway juvenile
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Danielle Casey was last seen on September 8, on Saline Circle in Bryant. If you have any information about Ms. Casey's whereabouts, please contact the Benton police at (501) 778-1171...
KETV.com
Catalytic converters stolen from more than 15 buses used by Omaha Public Schools
OMAHA, Neb. — Catalytic converters were stolen from more than 15 buses used by Omaha Public Schools during Labor Day weekend, according to an Omaha police report. On Sept. 6, an officer responded to a Student Transportation of America depot, located near S. 54th and L streets, for a report that 16 buses had catalytic converters removed, according to the police report.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested on multiple warrants after being found passed out in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested in Milford on Wednesday after giving deputies a fake name when he was found passed out in his vehicle, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. While deputies were checking on an unconscious man in his vehicle, they found a...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
klin.com
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots During Attempted Theft
Lincoln Police were called to the area of 77th and South around 2:00 Thursday morning on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they spoke to a 58 year old woman who said she awoke to the sounds of her dog barking. She says she saw a man attaching...
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha homicide victim’s wife shocked teen suspect won’t be tried as adult
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wife of a man shot and killed Monday said she’s still processing the decision made by the Douglas County Attorney not to prosecute the 14-year-old accused in the shooting as an adult. The 28-year-old named Mr. Parker was known to many as a family...
KETV.com
Juvenile charged with manslaughter in death of Omaha man appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. — The 14-year-old boy arrested in relation to a homicide appeared in Douglas County Juvenile Court on Wednesday. KETV NewsWatch 7 is not naming the boy because he's charged as a juvenile with manslaughter in the shooting death of 28-year-old Mr. Parker on Sept. 5. In court...
KETV.com
Camera shows barrage of gunfire at Omaha home, Crime Stoppers offering reward
Home surveillance cameras showed a barrage of gunfire being unleashed at an Omaha house, critically injuring a man inside. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to arrests in the case. It happened Aug. 17, near 25th and Ellison Avenue. Just after midnight, a car pulled up...
Teen girl suspect in the Thursday night shooting of man in his 40s
The Omaha Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night. The department says officers responded at 10:27 p.m to an address on North 35th Street.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Teenager accused of homicide in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A teenager who is accused of a Monday evening homicide is in custody, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). At a little before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of 72nd Street and Country Club Road for a shooting.
Arkansas State Police: mother and 2-year-old son injured in shooting on I-430
Police in Little Rock are investigating after they say two people were injured in a shooting near Interstate 430.
WOWT
Man found trapped after mower flips in Boys Town lake
BOYS TOWN, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel responded to an incident Friday morning after a mower went into the water at Boys Town. A Boys Town Police spokesman said they responded to the scene at about 8:20 a.m. and found the mower upside-down in the lake. A trapped person was...
WOWT
"Big Dig" this Sunday
