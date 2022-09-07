Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Councilman demands Huntsville release dollar amount spent defending Darby civil case
Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling is asking the city's legal team to release the total dollar amount spent so far to defend the city and ex-Huntsville officer William Ben Darby in a civil case. Kling sent an email to the city attorney asking why they continue to refuse to tell...
Lawyers for Casey White seek his transfer from state prison to county jail
Casey White, the hulking capital murder suspect who escaped from the Lauderdale County jail earlier this year, will be transferred from a state prison to a county jail if a judge signs off on the move. Attorneys for White on Friday filed a motion to transfer White – whose escape...
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
Huntsville attorneys argue city should be removed from wrongful death lawsuit involving HPD officer
Lawyers representing the city of Huntsville argued in court on Wednesday that the city should be removed as a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Jeffery Parker.
wvtm13.com
Etowah County attorney arrested on theft of property, tax evasion charges
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — An Etowah County attorney has been arrested on several charges including theft of property and tax evasion, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday. John Davis McCord, 63, of Gadsden, surrendered to the sheriff's office Thursday after being indicted on four counts of first-degree theft...
Court to decide if triple murder defendant is intellectually disabled, not death penalty eligible
His lawyers say he is intellectually disabled and is not eligible for the death penalty, but prosecutors disagree.
Huntsville attorneys want excessive force lawsuit dismissed in HPD officer shooting case
Lawyers for the city of Huntsville are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Wednesday to argue why the city should be dismissed as a defendant in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Jeffrey Parker.
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence
An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.
WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to Huntsville Police Department. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Trials set for three charged in Huntsville toddler’s shooting death
30-year-old Martin Arrendondo Evenes was one of three charged with capital murder in the death of 3-year-old "Sweet Livia" Robinson. The toddler was killed when a bullet intended for a woman who was involved in a dispute with the suspects struck her in the head while she slept on the couch.
Coroner’s report won’t be excluded from Mason Sisk murder trial
A Limestone County judge has ruled to allow medical reports to be admitted in the trial of Mason Sisk in the shooting deaths of five of his family members.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person officials are looking for this week is an alleged salon scammer. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department said in June a woman went to Malone and Walker Salon and had $230 worth of services done. When she went to pay her card was declined....
WAFF
Judge denies motion to suppress statements made by Limestone County murder suspect
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County Circuit Court Judge denied a motion to suppress statements made by a Limestone County murder suspect during his arrest. The defense team for Mason Sisk filed a motion to suppress a confession in August because Sisk said it happened before he was read his Miranda Rights.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville landlord says police stopped eviction of tenant charged with arson
Although his tenant is in jail, he still must follow eviction laws. North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt. The tenant is accused of pouring gasoline all over himself, his wife and the rental property. If he bonds out of jail, police say the landlord can't yet prevent him from going back to the home.
Cleotha Abston’s lengthy criminal record started at 11 years old
Court documents listed Abston as violent and at 16, we learned already had several felony convictions on his record.
18-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville slaying
A Huntsville teen has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death last week. Huntsville police said Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jaylen Hill, 18, on Friday, Sept. 2. According to police, investigator believe Ingram and Hill...
WAFF
Not Guilty verdict reached for Huntsville Magistrate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bench trial for a Huntsville magistrate started on Tuesday and a not guilty verdict was reached. Daniel Todd Cranor was facing a menacing charge following an encounter he had in May. He was accused of pulling a gun on a man named Bobby Lee. Lee...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt
A North Alabama landlord is being told he can't immediately evict his tenant, even after the tenant was arrested for an attempted arson at the rented property. Yazaer Sanders has been in the Madison County jail since Monday, when he was arrested for allegedly pouring gasoline all over himself and his wife during a domestic dispute.
WAFF
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after an armed carjacking and a pursuit through several cities according to the St. Clair Co. Sheriff. It started around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with...
Carjacking suspect shot to death 14 seconds after chase ends in crash, St. Clair County sheriff says
A north Alabama 28-year-old has been identified as the man shot to death by law enforcement officers overnight in St. Clair County. Sheriff Billy Murray identified the slain carjacking suspect as John “Cal” Stutts. He lived in Sheffield. Authorities say Stutts carried out an armed carjacking at a...
AL.com
