Read full article on original website
Betty Nikolai Smith
2d ago
I am so heartbroken for this poor little dog. There are people willing to help if you cannot afford to take care of your animals. Makes me wonder if this was a case of a puppy mill mother dog. 💔💔 I am amazed at the callousness of this woman. 😡
Reply
7
Maggie Furman
2d ago
I can't stand seeing things like this. It is horrible. She wouldn't want someone just dumping her off if she was sick!!!!! Hope she is caught
Reply
5
Terry Hyser
2d ago
That's truly awful and very offensive to me! The good lord & the justice system will find this person & justice will be served!Cruelty To Animals!! They should be prohibited for life from owning any pets!!!!!
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Bug
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Bug the loveable lab is the star of this week’s Forever Home Friday!. This 4-month-old puppy is ready to share his energetic side and you can adopt him this weekend as part of Saturday’s Curly’s Pawfest Adoption Event; where you can enjoy a buffet, drinks, plenty of pets, a silent auction, and much more.
Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility up for adoption in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind — An Indiana animal shelter is helping in the historic effort to find forever homes for 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility that investigators say performed unnecessarily painful medical experiments on dogs and puppies, including euthanasia without sedatives. Many of the dogs at Envigo, a...
WANE-TV
Friends mourn the loss of owner of Hyde Brothers Booksellers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of a long-time bookstore in Fort Wayne has died and friends are mourning her death. Tasha Bushnell took over as the owner of Hyde Brothers Booksellers on the Wells Street Corridor after the previous owner died in 2019. Nearby business owners say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
‘Faster than 911’: Gun store’s billboard overlooks playground in Indiana
A billboard for a gun store, located near a playground in Indiana, has drawn mixed reactions on social media. The yellow-orange billboard for ZX Gun shows a large handgun next to the words, “Faster than 911,” photos posted Sept. 3 on Facebook show. The advertisement can be seen from Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
fortwaynesnbc.com
1 person shot, seriously hurt Friday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Around 10:15 Friday night, Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting they were told about in the 3500 block of Owaissa Way on the city’s near southwest side, not far from Foster Park. When officers arrived, they say they found one...
WANE-TV
Encounter prehistoric creatures at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dinosaurs are roaming around Fort Wayne on Saturday. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is kicking off Dino Days. The event includes scientific studies of animals and even an archaeological dig. “Our hope is if we can get people interested in some of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Recycler proposes building 140 feet high on Adams Center Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A UK-based company has proposed building a 76-acre recycling plant on Adams Center Road close to Paulding Road with buildings two to three times the maximum height allowed under local zoning laws. Exurban Recycling, with headquarters in London, England, is applying for a height...
WANE-TV
Huntington man arrested after chase
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne prepares for busy post-Labor Day weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From craft beer festivals to dinosaurs at the zoo and everything in between, Fort Wayne and the surrounding area have a multitude of activities set for this weekend that cater to people of all ages. Here is a guide to some of the events...
Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Court docs: Lack of dinner led to man clubbing woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a wooden club to knock out and batter his wife who had not cooked him dinner earlier this month, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 53-year-old No Ze with a Level 5 felony...
WANE-TV
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man charged in wreck that nearly killed twin brother
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of driving drunk and blowing through a stop sign just prior to a crash that landed his twin brother in the hospital in life-threatening condition with a broken neck. Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged 25-year-old Christopher...
cbs4indy.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
WANE-TV
FW clothing store for veterans reopens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clothes for Joes, a charity organization that supports veterans, is holding a grand opening at their new location at 2202 S. Calhoun St. on Saturday. Clothes for Joes provides veterans with daily essentials such as clothes, shoes and toiletries at no cost. The grand...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Couple charged with neglect in child’s death at filthy home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right away, the Fort Wayne Police detective could smell a mix of ammonia and urine in the apartment. There were multiple cats, dirty dishes piled high in the sink, flies, sticky floors, full bags of garbage strewn next to children’s toys and booster seats, medication bottles next to cat litter, unsecured firearms in cabinets, feces in the toilet and feces smeared on walls.
WANE-TV
An oasis in the heart of downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tucked away in the heart of downtown is one of Fort Wayne’s most unique attractions. The Botanical Conservatory is an oasis of living things. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes us on a tour.
WANE-TV
Power restored in southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
Comments / 17