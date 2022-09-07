ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

2022 Fall High School Sports Preview: Volleyball capsules

Capsules for the 2022 fall volleyball programs in the Greater Spokane League. In alphabetical order by classification. Records and finish from 2021 season. Central Valley (9-11, 4-5, fifth): The Bears will look to build off their first state appearance in six seasons last year, despite losing a pair of collegiate-level talents. Autumn Agnew and sophomore Tatyana Jennings will lead the CV attack from the outside.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy