Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman grabbing seat Thursday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Brendan Donovan will move to second base in place of Gorman while Albert Pujols enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
FOX Sports
Brewers play the Reds in first of 3-game series
Cincinnati Reds (55-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (73-65, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-2, 5.03 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Reds +123; over/under is 8 1/2...
Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks-Rockies series at Coors Field
When: 5:10 p.m., Saturday. Where: Coors Field, Denver. Pitchers: Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.83) vs. Rockies RHP Jose Urena (3-6, 6.13). TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1). Bumgarner allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings against the Brewers on Saturday at Chase Field in one of his...
Wacky Double Play Turns Into Baserunning Tragedy for Pirates
This wild sequence saw the Cardinals turn a rather unique double play.
Major League Baseball Finally Decides It’s Time for a Pitch Clock and Shift Ban
With the NFL season kicking off and the majority of sports fans switching their attention to pro football, Major League Baseball is getting ready to vote on some changes set to go into effect next year that will hopefully keep viewers more engaged in what is happening on the diamond on 2023 and beyond.
NFL・
NBA Scout Reveals Ideal Trade Target For Milwaukee Bucks
This NBA offseason has been a quiet one for the Milwaukee Bucks. When you have a roster as strong as they do, there is no real reason to try and make a splash move, so they are going to be running things back for the most part. Their 2022 postseason...
Look: Vikings Fans Not Happy With Packers Coach Matt LaFleur
The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings has long been one of the most intense in the NFL. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur threw a little bit of gas on the fire today, four days before the Packers take on the Vikings in Minnesota to open the 2022 season.
ESPN
Colorado's C.J Cron crushes 504-foot home run vs. Diamondbacks, 2nd-longest in Statcast era
Colorado's C.J. Cron took advantage of Coors Field's home-run friendly confines when he hit a 504-foot two-run shot in the fourth inning on Friday night that hooked around the left-field foul pole and flew out of the stadium. Cron's 27th homer of the season is tied for the second-longest home...
Rookie starters clash as Brewers open set with Reds
The Milwaukee Brewers hope an effective day’s work on Thursday will change their direction heading into a three-game series beginning
MLB Star Christian Yelich Is Back in the Lineup Following a Neck Injury
As the 2022 MLB season draws to a close, the Milwaukee Brewers had to say goodbye to one of its star athletes for a few critical games. On Sept. 1, 2022, star outfielder Christian Yelich swiftly left the field and sat out the final five innings with what appeared to be a serious injury.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 1 Including Eagles-Lions, Patriots-Dolphins and Raiders-Chargers
This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the professional football season. For this edition of Best Bets, Thomas Gable, the director of race and sportsbook at the Borgata Hotel...
NFL・
