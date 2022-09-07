ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
Nolan Gorman grabbing seat Thursday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Brendan Donovan will move to second base in place of Gorman while Albert Pujols enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Brewers play the Reds in first of 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (55-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (73-65, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-2, 5.03 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Reds +123; over/under is 8 1/2...
