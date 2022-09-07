ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties

By Dolan Reynolds
 2 days ago

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger.

The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot Mountain. They are a type of wasp native to Asia, and they were previously only found in Virginia in 2021 and Canada in 2020.

They cannot sting and are harmless to people and animals, but as the name suggests, the elm zigzag sawfly can cause significant damage to elm trees since they can increase their population size quickly, according to Brian Heath, NCFS forest health specialist.

Elm zigzag sawfly females reproduce without mating, so they can have multiple generations every year.

They are named for a saw-shaped appendage they use when laying eggs and for the zigzag pattern left behind on leaves after they feed.

“If you see a defoliating elm tree that you suspect is being impacted by this new invasive pest, note the location, try to safely photograph the insect and the leaves that have been eaten upon and contact your local NCFS county ranger,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “As North Carolina’s list of invasive species gets a little longer, you can help us keep our forests healthy and thriving by reporting these bad bugs.”

People who suspect there is an infested tree in an area near them should contact their NCFS county ranger. To find contact information for your county ranger, click here.

Comments / 2

trollmeharderbaby
2d ago

There is another evasive species in my part of North Carolina. Robin gas stations and liquor stores and doing drive-by shootings. Let’s hear about getting rid of that invasive species

Reply
6
The Associated Press

Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

New County Welcome Signs Installed in Rockingham County, North Carolina

Rockingham County, NC (September 8, 2022) – Rockingham County Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to announce the recent installation of signage to welcome travelers as they enter Rockingham County. The new signs proudly display the Rockingham County, North Carolina logo on their boulder-like structure and will replace the white signs which previously welcomed visitors to the county.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

