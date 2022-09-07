On September 13, at 10 a.m., the City of Chula Vista will unveil its newest quality of life addition at Rohr Park, a sleek and modern outdoor Fitness Court® with a supporting mobile app. This capital project is a featured part of a 2022 initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign (NFC), a nationwide consulting organization that partners with cities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy infrastructure. This project replaces outdated exercise equipment that has been present at Rohr Park for decades.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO