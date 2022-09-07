ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette soccer gets morale boost with winning streak

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE - West Lafayette's girls soccer program had a lot of pieces coming back.

But the Red Devils didn't have Kylie Reiff.

A year ago, that was the player everything filtered through and adjusting without her was going to take some time.

Couple that with a brutal schedule to open the season and it was a recipe for a slower than anticipated beginning of the 2022 campaign.

"We expected a lot better for the start of our season since we didn't graduate many seniors, but it just took playing a few games," senior Ava Hallberg said. "It wasn't happening in practice, but as we played a few games, we've gotten it together a lot more. We've gotten a few combos and are playing off of each other well."

Ranked Northwestern and Noblesville teams, as well as McCutcheon and Kankakee Valley combined to outscore West Lafayette 9-2 during the Red Devils' 0-4 start in which they were shut out three times.

Then, it clicked.

"It definitely took us some time to find our rhythm trying to figure out how we possess as a team in that attacking third and finishing," West Lafayette coach Jocelyn Cavalier said. "We had been creating a lot of opportunities those first few games, but just not capitalizing."

A 3-1 win over Culver Academies brought back a little mojo and West Side coupled it with an 8-0 victory over Central Catholic.

On Tuesday night at Loeb Stadium, a 7-1 Lafayette Jeff squad was supposed to provide a litmus test.

Had West Lafayette rediscovered itself or had the Red Devils simply feasted on a couple of inferior opponents?

Final score: West Lafayette 6, Lafayette Jeff 0.

The offense put five goals in the back of the net just barely midway through the first half and the defense held strong against a team that had scored at will against its schedule thus far.

Lauren Pedley had three of those goals, while Vivan Huston and Malavika Sujith each scored once. Anna Lasater added a penalty kick in the second half and Adrianne Tolen made three saves to secure the shutout. Sujith, Sarah Werth and Allison Creech each assisted on a goal versus the Bronchos.

"This is definitely good for morale," Hallberg said. "Their record was a little bit intimidating."

West Lafayette starts six juniors and two seniors who've either been starters or played extensive minutes for the duration of their high school careers to this point.

In that time, the Red Devils have won three straight sectional championships.

"Chemistry is definitely a must for a soccer pitch," senior Reegan Leeper said. "It is fun to have an older and experienced group to rope in the younger girls and show them how to grow as a whole team."

Werth, perhaps West Side's top returning player, suffered a torn ACL during basketball season last winter and has made a full recovery. She's part of a talented junior class that was supposed to take the Red Devils to the next level, where they were not long ago when they won 11 regional titles between 1999 and 2014.

Thursday's match against Class A No. 5 Faith Christian another opportunity for progression against a team that should provide a bit of a challenge.

Same with Saturday's match against Tri-West and upcoming contests against Valparaiso and Harrison.

"We have the tools there. They've had a lot of minutes the last two and three years," Cavalier said. "For us, it is figuring out that final piece of how do we put things together and play to our strengths."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

