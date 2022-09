Wayne Flynt speaks about Harper Lee's second novel "Got Set a Watchman," and comments on Lee's life at the Monroe County Library in Monroeville on Tuesday, July 14, 2015. Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star/file photo

Known for his expertise and perspective on all things Alabama, historian and author Wayne Flynt has shared his skill and talent locally by writing a book about Parker Memorial Baptist Church, his home church when he was an Anniston teenager.

A professor emeritus of history from Auburn University, Flynt, who will turn 82 in October,will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church in connection with its 135th anniversary.