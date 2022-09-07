Read full article on original website
Here’s How to Not Murder Your Family on Your Next Road Trip
Pro tips to surviving a family road trip and maintaining your sanity along the way. My family loves long road trips even though we can barely stand living under the same roof together. We’ve ventured from our home in Southern California to Texas, onward to Canada, and through a slew of Midwestern states with our rental car packed with food, blankets, and bad tempers.
pethelpful.com
Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out
When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
Mom Bashed for Letting Friend With Kids Think She's Joining Family Vacation
"Speak to her asap before she tells her kids all about the wonderful holiday they're not going to have!," advised one Mumsnet user.
The Married Cousins, The Hidden Half-Sibling, And 24 Other Family Secrets That Family Members Refuse To Address
"My great-grandpa presumably died when his sailboat sank in a lake. No body was ever found, though, and I don't think the boat was either. Some in our family think he faked his death, but no one knows why he would've done that."
The secret mathematical formula to stop a toddler tantrum on a long car journey
EVERY parent has their tricks to keep kids quiet on a long car journey. Now, scientists have devised a mathematical formula to prevent or delay toddler tantrums. Academics at Nottingham Trent University quizzed 2,000 parents and found it takes an average of 32 minutes for a kid to ask: “Are we nearly there yet?”
Disney+ Day offers deals on cruises, hotels, merch and more—but for 1 day only
New and existing Disney+ subscribers can score big discounts on Disney Cruise Line voyages and Walt Disney World resort rooms.
Stock up for school with $3 packs of Amazon Basics pens and pencils
Get writing utensils for as low as $0.30 each with this deal.
Le Creuset dropped an autumn collection that includes a pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven
From gourd-shaped cocottes to batty mugs, Le Creuset's latest collection will transition your kitchen from summer to fall.
Needing a Vacation from Your Vacation
Who doesn’t love summer? Traveling, warm weather, ample sunshine. And family vacations! But all seasoned moms know, you are going to need a vacation from your vacation. Who doesn’t enjoy loading up the car with every conceivable gadget and piece of equipment because who knows what you will need when traveling with kids? You forgot the charger for the iPad, but no bother. Your kids won’t need it, right?
Here Are 26 Red Flags You Should Look Out For When Finding A New Apartment
"Be on the lookout for newly 'renovated' kitchens in old complexes. They often put in pre-fabricated cabinets, and I've found a surprising number where you can’t open the drawers or appliances fully."
This Super-Soft Towel Set With Over 25,000 Reviews Is Said to Be So Absorbent & Is Only $22 Right Now
With our bathrooms, we want it to be a sanctuary. From the lights to the shampoo bottles, we want our bathrooms to be as spa-level as they can get. The only thing we love more than opulent finds on TikTok is a grand deal. Our hearts skip a beat when we see something on Amazon for 20 percent off. Nearly 50 percent off? We need a minute to catch our breaths. But when something we need is 60 percent off, it’s instantly in our carts. There are things you need and things you want. Sometimes they overlap, and when they do,...
First Look: Victrola’s New Re-Spin Record Player Is a Smart, Eco-Friendly and Affordable Record Player
There’s just something about vinyl that digital can’t match. Maybe it’s the smell, or maybe it’s the soft scratch of the needle as the song starts. Either way, there’s a reason it draws in audiophiles in droves. Now you can feel good about the environment simultaneously, thanks to Victoria’s Re-Spin, a new sustainable suitcase record player is made of 25% recycled plastic and comes in four different colors. The Re-Spin is available for $100 in Basil Green, Poinsettia Red, Light Blue and Graphite Gray. It’s packed to the brim with modern features, even if it’s playing an old medium. The Victrola Re-Spin Buy:...
Woman Showing Up at Family's Home Hoping for Free Vacation Slammed
"Love that you just ignored her," was one comment on the poster's reaction to the unwelcome visit.
Mom Issues 'Snack Strike,' Kids Unionize and Counter in Cheeky TikTok
Sometimes kids are too smart for their own good. One mom took to TikTok to reveal how her kids fought back against a new rule about snacking by deciding to "unionize." The funny new video is an update of an earlier post in which TikTok user lifewithdaniielle revealed that she instituted a "Snack Strike" in an attempt to get her kids to eat the snacks they already have instead of wasting them and buying new ones.
Dog's Excited Response to Seeing Grandma Across the Street Couldn't Be More Perfect
There is no love like the love that your pup has for its grandmother. It cannot be surpassed! Probably that's because grandmas are known for spoiling their grandkids — fur kids included. So it's no wonder that one pup was so darn excited to see her grandmother's house across the street and the video is something you need to see.
This 8-piece Cuisinart grill cleaning kit will keep your BBQ spotless for $11
Save 30% when you buy it on Amazon.
Video of Dalmatian Anticipating a Present From Grandma Is Cracking Us Up
Are we all in agreement that grandparents are the ones most likely to spoil our children? And not just our tiny humans, but our fur babies too! It must be built in their DNA to bring along something special for the little ones because they somehow always seem to have extra treats or snacks to give out and new toys for the youngsters can play with. It's no wonder that grandparents earn a special spot in their grandkids' hearts.
Egg cups: Why you need to try this traditional British breakfast
A soft-boiled egg in a cup is a simple, delicious, and affordable breakfast that is totally underrated in America.
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford splashes £1k transforming her kids into princesses at Disney boutique – but says it was worth it
BRITAIN’S biggest family ended their Florida holiday on a magical note this week - with their kids being transformed into princesses with a special £1,000 package. Sue Radford, 46, from Morecambe, Lancashire, showed a selection of her 22 kids getting pampered at Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom.
My strict parents became indulgent grandparents who spoil my kids rotten—and it’s great
Earlier this week, I fixed a new recipe. I don’t cook every night. In fact, I cook less than the average mother likely does. But when I go through the trouble to try something new, I fully expect my family to dive in and enjoy it (whether it is enjoyable or not)!
