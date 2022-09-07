ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
FodorsTravel

Here’s How to Not Murder Your Family on Your Next Road Trip

Pro tips to surviving a family road trip and maintaining your sanity along the way. My family loves long road trips even though we can barely stand living under the same roof together. We’ve ventured from our home in Southern California to Texas, onward to Canada, and through a slew of Midwestern states with our rental car packed with food, blankets, and bad tempers.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pethelpful.com

Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out

When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Road Trip#Entertainment#Hasbro#Memory Game#Clothing Shop#Hearst#Melissa Doug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Shopping
momcollective.com

Needing a Vacation from Your Vacation

Who doesn’t love summer? Traveling, warm weather, ample sunshine. And family vacations! But all seasoned moms know, you are going to need a vacation from your vacation. Who doesn’t enjoy loading up the car with every conceivable gadget and piece of equipment because who knows what you will need when traveling with kids? You forgot the charger for the iPad, but no bother. Your kids won’t need it, right?
TRAVEL
SheKnows

This Super-Soft Towel Set With Over 25,000 Reviews Is Said to Be So Absorbent & Is Only $22 Right Now

With our bathrooms, we want it to be a sanctuary. From the lights to the shampoo bottles, we want our bathrooms to be as spa-level as they can get. The only thing we love more than opulent finds on TikTok is a grand deal. Our hearts skip a beat when we see something on Amazon for 20 percent off. Nearly 50 percent off? We need a minute to catch our breaths. But when something we need is 60 percent off, it’s instantly in our carts. There are things you need and things you want. Sometimes they overlap, and when they do,...
SHOPPING
SPY

First Look: Victrola’s New Re-Spin Record Player Is a Smart, Eco-Friendly and Affordable Record Player

There’s just something about vinyl that digital can’t match. Maybe it’s the smell, or maybe it’s the soft scratch of the needle as the song starts. Either way, there’s a reason it draws in audiophiles in droves. Now you can feel good about the environment simultaneously, thanks to Victoria’s Re-Spin, a new sustainable suitcase record player is made of 25% recycled plastic and comes in four different colors. The Re-Spin is available for $100 in Basil Green, Poinsettia Red, Light Blue and Graphite Gray. It’s packed to the brim with modern features, even if it’s playing an old medium. The Victrola Re-Spin Buy:...
ELECTRONICS
Parade

Mom Issues 'Snack Strike,' Kids Unionize and Counter in Cheeky TikTok

Sometimes kids are too smart for their own good. One mom took to TikTok to reveal how her kids fought back against a new rule about snacking by deciding to "unionize." The funny new video is an update of an earlier post in which TikTok user lifewithdaniielle revealed that she instituted a "Snack Strike" in an attempt to get her kids to eat the snacks they already have instead of wasting them and buying new ones.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Excited Response to Seeing Grandma Across the Street Couldn't Be More Perfect

There is no love like the love that your pup has for its grandmother. It cannot be surpassed! Probably that's because grandmas are known for spoiling their grandkids — fur kids included. So it's no wonder that one pup was so darn excited to see her grandmother's house across the street and the video is something you need to see.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Dalmatian Anticipating a Present From Grandma Is Cracking Us Up

Are we all in agreement that grandparents are the ones most likely to spoil our children? And not just our tiny humans, but our fur babies too! It must be built in their DNA to bring along something special for the little ones because they somehow always seem to have extra treats or snacks to give out and new toys for the youngsters can play with. It's no wonder that grandparents earn a special spot in their grandkids' hearts.
ANIMALS
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy