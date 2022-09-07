ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS Sports

Georgia Tech vs. Western Carolina: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Current Records: Western Carolina 1-0; Georgia Tech 0-1 Last Season Records: Georgia Tech 3-9; Western Carolina 4-7 The Western Carolina Catamounts are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Western Carolina should still be riding high after a win, while Georgia Tech will be looking to right the ship.
Albany Herald

Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 2 Georgia Hosts Samford

Week two of college football is upon us. A week after Georgia dismantled then No. 11 ranked Oregon 49-3 inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium saw the Bulldogs move up into the No. 2 spot in both the AP and Coaches poll, jumping the Ohio State Buckeyes.
FOX Carolina

Former Clemson football player joins new team

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced the former Clemson Tigers football player has joined their team. Police say Tayquon Johnson will join the department as a police officer. Johnson was a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021...
CBS Sports

Clemson vs. Furman: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
WYFF4.com

Week 3: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the third week of the 2022 high school football season. The St. Joe's Knights defeated Seneca 45-35 in a back-and-forth Game of the Week, while the Byrnes Rebels, Hillcrest Rams and Powdersville Patriots all improved to 4-0 to begin the season.
accesswdun.com

Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
