Woman found dead in car outside Youngsville Police Department after shots fired call comes from nearby gas station

NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Woman identified after Wake Forest shooting, suspect brought body to Youngsville Police parking lot
Officials say 54-year-old Jacqueline Beckwith, 54, was the victim in Wednesday's fatal shooting.
cbs17
Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
cbs17
Man missing after 2 armed robberies in Roanoke Rapids, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids Police are asking the public for help to find a man they say robbed two businesses and has since gone missing. Officers say they’re looking for 44-year-old Kunta Shearin, of Roanoke Rapids. On July 22 at about 1:44 p.m., police say...
cbs17
‘It’s like a warzone’: Durham residents plead for violence to stop after two fatal shootings in one day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two deadly shootings on Thursday in Durham have residents worried about crime in the city. One of the shootings happened on Kent Lake Drive, where residents say it’s not the first time. “Just in this apartment complex alone, I mean it happens often,” Victoria...
cbs17
Woman hit by car along Raleigh’s Capital Blvd, lanes reopened, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was struck by a car traveling northbound on Capital Boulevard Friday night just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police said the wreck happened near the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard near Calvary Lane and three lanes are currently blocked. The wreck...
cbs17
Man charged with murder in shooting outside Durham tobacco shop, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened late last month. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham, is charged with first-degree murder. On August 30 at 6:17 p.m., officers say they were called to the 3600 block of Hillsborough...
cbs17
Car stolen on NC State campus, university police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University Police say a vehicle was stolen early Friday morning on campus. Police said on Friday at 3:45 a.m., a black 2017 Honda Accord was stolen from The Greens Apartments located on Centennial Campus. The Honda has NC license tag HDC 4497.
cbs17
Victim identified in deadly shooting near NCCU: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say 18-year-old Wahid Downey, of Durham, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting call on the 1400 block of Wabash St.,...
cbs17
Teen felon and man busted in Durham rolling gunbattle though crime scene in late June, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen and a man are facing charges after a Durham shooting that led to two vehicles in a rolling gunbattle through a crime scene — triggering a shootout with police in late June, Durham police said Friday. The incident began as gunfire at...
cbs17
2 felons nabbed after armed robbery, chase and crash in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested after a chase following the armed robbery of a business in Goldsboro early Thursday morning, police said Friday. The robbery took place around 12:25 a.m. at the 117 Internet Café at 2339 South U.S. 117, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
NC man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder: police
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find a victim, police […]
Roxboro man beaten, left for dead; 2 charged with murder, police say
A man was attacked and left for dead on a sidewalk, according to Roxboro Police. Two people are now in custody. A third suspect is on the run.
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
cbs17
Man killed in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a shooting in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon; when they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot.
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening. Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Man shot to death in southern Durham, police say
Investigators do not think the shooting was a random incident.
Man shot and killed in Durham
Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around midnight and left one man dead.
cbs17
Daytime Cary shooting injures 1 at Motel 6, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Cary shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6. Police responded to the motel around 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road. Cary police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did...
cbs17
Raleigh Police Department remembers, honors fallen officer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department honored one of its own who lost his life in the line of duty in 2002. Master Officer Charles Radford Paul II was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 10, 2002, according to officials. To honor his memory, the...
cbs17
Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
