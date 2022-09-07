Read full article on original website
MATC Times
W162 N11811 Park Ave.
2 Bed 1 Bath Upper Corner - Located on a charming corner lot in the heart of Germantown, this adorable two-story building is near shopping, groceries, restaurants and is within walking distance to Kennedy Middle School. Fireman's Park is across the street. Enjoy the security of a locked lobby with intercom and the choice of one or two bedroom apartments. A professional caring staff ensures that Carriage Hills is a perfect place to call home!
MATC Times
10135 10163 W. Forest Home Ave.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Lower - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of Forest Place Apartments in Hales Corners Wisconsin. Forest Place Apartments offers a uniquely quiet & spacious setting with walking paths directly to Whitnall Park. The many amenities include spacious bedroom layouts, floor plans with two bathrooms, storage lockers, and off-street parking. Our buildings have undergone meticulous & extensive renovation to insure your home with us is maintenance-free. Each spacious apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Our exclusive remodeled apartments feature luxury plank flooring, maple cabinetry, hard surface vanity tops, & microwaves.
MATC Times
1418 W Mitchell St
Updated 1BR Apartment - FREE Cable & Parking - Don't miss this completely updated, open concept 1br unit located in Milwaukee's Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood. This unit features refinished hardwood floor in living room, updated plank flooring in kitchen and bathroom, and carpeted bedroom. Kitchen features new fridge and new cabinets. Heat and water included. FREE off-street parking spot.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Evacuated Horizon West condo owners to raze building by Sept. 20
WAUKESHA — Nine months after being evacuated from their homes at Horizon West Condo, the condo owners are starting to get back to normal. However, a pending civil lawsuit against the insurance company and looming raze order of the building, 315 N. West Ave., has left the dust unsettled.
MATC Times
5875-5881 Tower Road
Two Bedroom Available in Greendale! - Come check out this available two bedroom, one bathroom unit in Greendale (Available November 1st)! Close proximity to Southridge Mall and many other shopping and dining options along 76th Street. Each entrance is only to four units, giving plenty of quiet living. Coin-operated laundry and storage locker in the basement. Tenant pays heat and electric. One cat only, restrictions and additional fees apply. This is a first floor unit with rent of $850 and security deposit a minimum of $850.
MATC Times
4991 N. 125th Street
2 BEDROOM LOWER **HEAT INCLUDED** - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom lower unit in 4 family building with heat included! Tons of natural sun light in living room. Kitchen comes equipped with appliances, there is coin operated laundry in basement. Near freeway access. Smoke- Free unit. Street parking. No Pets Allowed.
MATC Times
4701 Indian Hills Dr
Indian Hills-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Indian Hills Apartments is a pet friendly community located in Racine. This large two bedroom includes heat, water, sewer and one surface parking space. Indian Hills features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include an kitchen with a...
MATC Times
6448-6450 N 106th St
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse - You don't want to miss the opportunity to call this newly remodeled unit your home. The 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Townhome. Off-street parking is available. Apply on AdvantageMilwaukee.com. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist or Facebook Market Place. Monthly rent is...
voiceofalexandria.com
Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished
WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
Janesville woman brought to hospital house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was brought to the hospital after her house caught fire. The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to 477 S. Garfield Ave. around 7:49 a.m. Saturday for reports of a residential fire, according to the department. Firefighters saw the entire second story of the house in flames when they […]
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Clever rummage sale signs draw a crowd to Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Some clever signs are drawing a crowd to a huge family rummage sale on Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, Wi. The first sign was spotted on CTH Z and Paradise Drive. “Free Beer!” turned a lot of heads. Then (Just kidding) Rummage! and the arrow pointed east.
Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon 2022 canceled due to route issues
The 2022 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, half marathon, and 5k have been canceled due to organizers being unable to establish a race route.
On Milwaukee
7 festivals keeping summer going in September
The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. September 22 may mark the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pewaukee intersection redesign plans scrapped, $100K owed
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Hundreds of Pewaukee taxpayers begged the city to stop plans for a busy intersection. They got their wish – at a cost. An hour after FOX6 News aired a report Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a controversial "R-cut" intersection, Pewaukee's Common Council voted to end the project before construction at Lindsay Road and County Highway F. Now, the city is left with a big bill from Waukesha County.
Beloit's Bird scooter program suddenly ends, future uncertain in Janesville
While Milwaukee's electric scooter program is back on the streets, a similar one in Beloit has collapsed. Not by city officials, but by the contractor working for scooter company Bird.
Street festival 'TosaFest' returns to Wauwatosa this weekend
TosaFest will return to the streets of the Village of Wauwatosa this weekend after several years of being in Hart Park.
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighbors Bar & Grille celebrates 13 years
WAUKESHA — The Neighbors Bar & Grille, S16W22255 Arcadian Ave., celebrated its 13th anniversary on Sunday of starting the business, which originally opened in September of 2009. The restaurant will also be featured on an online show called “America’s Best Restaurant” after filming takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
WISN
Construction crew finds body in Delafield
A construction crew found a body in the Town of Delafield just before 11 a.m. on Friday, that's according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area of N15 W28300 Golf Road after being notified of a deceased individual. So far, the body has not been identified.
