Two Bedroom Available in Greendale! - Come check out this available two bedroom, one bathroom unit in Greendale (Available November 1st)! Close proximity to Southridge Mall and many other shopping and dining options along 76th Street. Each entrance is only to four units, giving plenty of quiet living. Coin-operated laundry and storage locker in the basement. Tenant pays heat and electric. One cat only, restrictions and additional fees apply. This is a first floor unit with rent of $850 and security deposit a minimum of $850.

GREENDALE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO