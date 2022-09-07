ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Transparent solar glass to debut at RE+ in Anaheim

Toledo Solar’s new see-through solar glass will be on display in booth #3674 at RE+ in Anaheim, Calif. from Sept. 19 through Sept. 22. “This is a pivotal moment for renewable energy as urgent climate change realities, unpredictable energy prices, and long-term sustainability are all on the line, ” said Aaron Bates, the founder of Toledo Solar. “We are excited to showcase our sustainable, accessible solar technology to the world’s largest, most influential solar audience.”
EV maker Mullen opens Irvine office

Electric vehicle maker Mullen Automotive announced it will open a new development center in Irvine. The 16,000-square-foot facility at 100 Technology Drive will house engineering design and development, styling, program management, marketing and finance teams. “Irvine’s technology hub is a great location for us to anchor our EV team and provides us with the space and potential talent pool to support our growth over the next few years,” says CEO and Chairman David Michery. Mullen is currently developing an SUV crossover, a fleet van and a sports car.
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
Southern California gas prices take a wrong turn, inching up after several weeks of declines

Gas prices have taken a turn in the wrong direction, after weeks of incremental drops.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County went up again Thursday for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 3.1 cents to $5.342. The same price had been ticking down 78 of the previous 80 days.It's still $1.12 less than the record high of $6.462 set on June 14, but that's a cold comfort for drivers who were hoping gas prices could get back under $5 a gallon.Ventura County has the highest average with $5.37, and Orange County's average for a gallon of regular gas is at $5.30.Drivers looking for the cheapest gas will have to head to the Inland Empire, where a gallon regular gas is an average of $5.24.Southern California gas prices are going up, despite the national average continuing to decline. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped 1.3 cents to $3.751.
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residents

The City of Los Angeles has developed one of the biggest guaranteed income programs in the nation, providing payments of $1,000 a month for a full year for 3,200 people. The government program—named Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot or the BIG LEAP by city officials—gives unconditional cash assistance to participants in this pilot program.
Fire Department Urges Council to Decide on Its Future

Many members of Fullerton’s Fire Department showed up at City Hall for a special City Council meeting on September 6 to listen and give their input on the future of fire services in our city. The question before City Council is: Should the City keep its 114-year-old fire department,...
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico

In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
