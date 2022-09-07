Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Transparent solar glass to debut at RE+ in Anaheim
Toledo Solar’s new see-through solar glass will be on display in booth #3674 at RE+ in Anaheim, Calif. from Sept. 19 through Sept. 22. “This is a pivotal moment for renewable energy as urgent climate change realities, unpredictable energy prices, and long-term sustainability are all on the line, ” said Aaron Bates, the founder of Toledo Solar. “We are excited to showcase our sustainable, accessible solar technology to the world’s largest, most influential solar audience.”
irvinestandard.com
EV maker Mullen opens Irvine office
Electric vehicle maker Mullen Automotive announced it will open a new development center in Irvine. The 16,000-square-foot facility at 100 Technology Drive will house engineering design and development, styling, program management, marketing and finance teams. “Irvine’s technology hub is a great location for us to anchor our EV team and provides us with the space and potential talent pool to support our growth over the next few years,” says CEO and Chairman David Michery. Mullen is currently developing an SUV crossover, a fleet van and a sports car.
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
theregistrysocal.com
Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
Anaheim Residents Use Public Spaces to Cool Down During Heat Wave
While Orange County – along with the rest of California – is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave this week, residents in cities like Anaheim are using public libraries, parks and community centers to cool off. An excessive heat warning was put in place by the National Weather Service...
Southern California gas prices take a wrong turn, inching up after several weeks of declines
Gas prices have taken a turn in the wrong direction, after weeks of incremental drops.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County went up again Thursday for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 3.1 cents to $5.342. The same price had been ticking down 78 of the previous 80 days.It's still $1.12 less than the record high of $6.462 set on June 14, but that's a cold comfort for drivers who were hoping gas prices could get back under $5 a gallon.Ventura County has the highest average with $5.37, and Orange County's average for a gallon of regular gas is at $5.30.Drivers looking for the cheapest gas will have to head to the Inland Empire, where a gallon regular gas is an average of $5.24.Southern California gas prices are going up, despite the national average continuing to decline. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped 1.3 cents to $3.751.
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residents
The City of Los Angeles has developed one of the biggest guaranteed income programs in the nation, providing payments of $1,000 a month for a full year for 3,200 people. The government program—named Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot or the BIG LEAP by city officials—gives unconditional cash assistance to participants in this pilot program.
fullertonobserver.com
Fire Department Urges Council to Decide on Its Future
Many members of Fullerton’s Fire Department showed up at City Hall for a special City Council meeting on September 6 to listen and give their input on the future of fire services in our city. The question before City Council is: Should the City keep its 114-year-old fire department,...
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
irei.com
Orange County Employees Retirement System invests $175m in two new real estate managers
The $20.9 billion Orange County (Calif.) Employees Retirement System (OCERS) has placed $175 million of capital with two real estate managers that are new for the pension fund. OCERS committed $125 million to Cortland Partners Growth and Income Fund and $50 million to EQT Exeter US Industrial Value-Add Fund VI.
SoCal heat wave makes way for storm bringing rain, flood concerns
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave Friday, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in...
NBC San Diego
West Coast Port Congestion Leads Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific to Test New Ideas in Cross-Country Rail Shipping
Port delays led Hapag Lloyd, Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific and Port of Virginia to come up with a new trade model for East Coast to West Coast shipping. Norfolk Southern is also cutting down on container congestion by offering truck drivers incentives to drop off and pick up containers on the same trip.
Rancho Palos Verdes and Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy create 96-acre wildlife corridor
A $30 million campaign called "Go Wild for the Peninsula" will conserve land, protect animals and help native species grow again.
Senior Mobile Home Rental Assistance Program Coming to Huntington Beach; Is it Enough?
Facing rent increases, senior mobile home owners in Huntington Beach living on tight incomes at Skandia Mobile Home Park have been asking their elected city council members for help, while many fear they will lose the homes they planned to spend the rest of their lives in. They have routinely...
localocnews.com
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
