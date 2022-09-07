A high school football player allegedly staged his own disappearance so he could evade charges for murdering a 51-year-old man who had previously been in a relationship with his mother.Prosecutors say that a frantic search was launched for Gabriel Davies, a 16-year-old from Washington state, when he failed to show up to practice last week.Officials said at the time that the Olympia High School student’s blood-spattered car was found abandoned with his broken phone on the floor nearby.Law enforcement announced the following day that he had been found safe, only for him to then be immediately arrested.The teenager, along...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO