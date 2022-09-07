ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

The Independent

Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say

Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
Oxygen

New Affidavit Reveals How Authorities Found Murdered Jogger’s Body At Abandoned House

New details are coming to light about the violent murder of a jogger snatched from a Memphis street. The body of 34-year-old schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher was found on Monday morning behind a vacant residence in Memphis. The grisly discovery came three days after Fletcher was ambushed while on an early-morning run and forced into a dark-colored SUV.
Daily Mail

'Are you sorry?' Cult mom Lori Vallow's oldest son confronts her in jailhouse phone call about the murders of her children JJ, 7, and Tylee, 17, in new Netflix documentary: Family says 'protective mom' changed when she met doomsday preacher Chad Daybell

Cult mom Lori Vallow's has been confronted by her eldest son over the murders of her two children during a jailhouse phone call set to be aired in a new Netflix documentary. Colby Ryan, 26, featured in the trailer for the three-episode series Sins of Our Mother as he questioned Lori about why she killed his siblings, 7-year-old Joshua 'JJ' Vallow, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Oxygen

Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man

A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
The Independent

Father and daughter arrested for posting horror video burning raccoon alive on Snapchat

A Florida father and daughter have been arrested after posting a video of a racoon being burned alive on Snapchat. Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and her father Roddy Kincheloe, 63, face aggravated animal cruelty felony charges, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday. According to authorities, the agency’s Agricultural Unit was notified on 11 August of a viral Snapchat video that showed a racoon being burned alive inside a dumpster. In the video, a woman believed to be Ms Kincheloe can be heard saying, “We just toasted his [expletive], who’s hungry?”Another footage then showed...
The Independent

A mother vanished while awaiting trial for killing her husband. Her daughter saw it coming

Savannah Wynn wasn’t surprised when she heard that her mother had disappeared while awaiting trial on charges for killing her husband. Three months earlier, she’d urged the Missouri Supreme Court not to release her mother, Dawn Renee Wynn, on bond because she posed a flight risk.Two days after McDonald County authorities announced Ms Wynn’s disappearance on Monday, Savannah recounted the day her father died on 16 November 2021 to The Independent. Savannah, 24, was three months into her pregnancy and living with her boyfriend on a property she shared with her parents and siblings when her two teen...
The Independent

Washington high school football player staged disappearance to avoid murder charges, prosecutors say

A high school football player allegedly staged his own disappearance so he could evade charges for murdering a 51-year-old man who had previously been in a relationship with his mother.Prosecutors say that a frantic search was launched for Gabriel Davies, a 16-year-old from Washington state, when he failed to show up to practice last week.Officials said at the time that the Olympia High School student’s blood-spattered car was found abandoned with his broken phone on the floor nearby.Law enforcement announced the following day that he had been found safe, only for him to then be immediately arrested.The teenager, along...
The Independent

Parkland shooter once went on ‘killing spree’ of all the toads in the neighbourhood, court hears

Nikolas Cruz once went on a “killing spree” of all the toads in the neighbourhood after his family dog died, according to courtroom testimony from his former neighbour.Paul Gold, who lived next door to the Cruz family from 2008 to 2011, testified on Wednesday that he recalled a time when one of the Cruz family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad.In response, Mr Gold said Cruz “went on a killing spree”.“He tried to kill every toad in the neighbourhood,” he said.Mr Gold lived next door to the Cruz family in Parkland from 2008 to 2011, with his...
