Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
Navy Officer Allegedly Murdered His Pregnant Partner After She Refused Abortion
A Navy sailor stationed in Virginia is accused of murdering his intimate partner because she wouldn’t comply with his requests to have an abortion, the victim’s family says. Emmanuel DeWayne Coble, 27, was arrested on Aug. 11 for the murder of Raquiah Paulette King, 20, according to the...
New Affidavit Reveals How Authorities Found Murdered Jogger’s Body At Abandoned House
New details are coming to light about the violent murder of a jogger snatched from a Memphis street. The body of 34-year-old schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher was found on Monday morning behind a vacant residence in Memphis. The grisly discovery came three days after Fletcher was ambushed while on an early-morning run and forced into a dark-colored SUV.
What To Know About A Pregnant Florida Mom’s Murder Before ‘Cold Justice’ Returns
When “Cold Justice” returns on Saturday, September 3 at 8/7c on Oxygen, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her fellow investigators will be digging deep into a new batch of unsolved homicides. Working with local law enforcement, “Cold Justice” has already helped secure 55 arrests and 21 convictions. Upcoming...
'Are you sorry?' Cult mom Lori Vallow's oldest son confronts her in jailhouse phone call about the murders of her children JJ, 7, and Tylee, 17, in new Netflix documentary: Family says 'protective mom' changed when she met doomsday preacher Chad Daybell
Cult mom Lori Vallow's has been confronted by her eldest son over the murders of her two children during a jailhouse phone call set to be aired in a new Netflix documentary. Colby Ryan, 26, featured in the trailer for the three-episode series Sins of Our Mother as he questioned Lori about why she killed his siblings, 7-year-old Joshua 'JJ' Vallow, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
New details emerge in the death of mom and teacher Eliza Fletcher, suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police searching near a vacant home where the body of Eliza Fletcher was located also found some purple running shorts that appeared to belong to the missing jogger in a discarded trash bag, authorities said. An amended arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News contained the new details of investigators' path...
Video shows Ohio girl, 6, escaping from kidnapping suspect as she took out trash
A video released this week showed the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl escaped from a kidnapping suspect in Ohio as he attempted to snatch her in front of her home. Security footage taken from the front on the Nash family home Wednesday in Hamilton, Ohio, showed the moment when the six-year-old was taking out the trash as a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.
A Ring doorbell caught video of a 6-year-old escaping an alleged attempted kidnapping in Ohio
6-year-old Ken’adi Miller was approached by a man while taking out the trash in front of her home. The man touched her private parts and then attempted to take her away from her home when she screamed and broke free. The man walked calmly away while the 6-year-old went inside and notified her parents.
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man
A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
Father and daughter arrested for posting horror video burning raccoon alive on Snapchat
A Florida father and daughter have been arrested after posting a video of a racoon being burned alive on Snapchat. Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and her father Roddy Kincheloe, 63, face aggravated animal cruelty felony charges, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday. According to authorities, the agency’s Agricultural Unit was notified on 11 August of a viral Snapchat video that showed a racoon being burned alive inside a dumpster. In the video, a woman believed to be Ms Kincheloe can be heard saying, “We just toasted his [expletive], who’s hungry?”Another footage then showed...
Husband Convicted of Infamous 'Fitbit Murder' Sentenced to 65 Years in Jail
Richard Dabate, the Connecticut man who was convicted in May for the 2015 "Fitbit murder" of his wife Connie, has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. Despite this, Richard, 46, continued to maintain his innocence Thursday and plans to appeal the case, his lawyer Trent LaLima told multiple outlets, including NBC News.
A mother vanished while awaiting trial for killing her husband. Her daughter saw it coming
Savannah Wynn wasn’t surprised when she heard that her mother had disappeared while awaiting trial on charges for killing her husband. Three months earlier, she’d urged the Missouri Supreme Court not to release her mother, Dawn Renee Wynn, on bond because she posed a flight risk.Two days after McDonald County authorities announced Ms Wynn’s disappearance on Monday, Savannah recounted the day her father died on 16 November 2021 to The Independent. Savannah, 24, was three months into her pregnancy and living with her boyfriend on a property she shared with her parents and siblings when her two teen...
Former West Virginia fentanyl addict describes recovery as border-smuggled drugs wrack state
West Virginia resident Justin Smith had been using narcotics since age 14, but has now been clean for over a year after most recently being addicted to fentanyl, he told Fox News in a Wednesday interview. Smith told "The Story" he also has a young son who is currently in...
The slain Memphis teacher was abducted before she could complete her morning run. Hundreds of people finished it for her this morning
Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was an avid runner who routinely ran 8.2 miles during the pre-dawn hours, but she never got the chance to finish her route last week. More than 2,100 people have signed up to finish it for her in an event that's been dubbed "Let's Finish Liza's Run."
Three Arrested After Colorado Girl Fatally Shot While Filming TikTok Dance Video
Aaliyah Salazar and two friends were filming a TikTok video when one of them allegedly began playing with a gun that her reported 21-year-old boyfriend had given her. Salazar was shot and died. A teenage girl was shot and killed while filming a TikTok dance video with two friends earlier...
Washington high school football player staged disappearance to avoid murder charges, prosecutors say
A high school football player allegedly staged his own disappearance so he could evade charges for murdering a 51-year-old man who had previously been in a relationship with his mother.Prosecutors say that a frantic search was launched for Gabriel Davies, a 16-year-old from Washington state, when he failed to show up to practice last week.Officials said at the time that the Olympia High School student’s blood-spattered car was found abandoned with his broken phone on the floor nearby.Law enforcement announced the following day that he had been found safe, only for him to then be immediately arrested.The teenager, along...
Here's what we know about the Mississippi airport employee accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash into a Walmart
Cory Wayne Patterson was an employee with Tupelo Aviation for the past 10 years.
Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Allegedly Stabbed, Hit, Strangled His Girlfriend, Then Lit Her On Fire
Taylor Pomaski disappeared after friends reported seeing her and boyfriend, Kevin Ware Jr., in a violent fight during a party at their Harris County home on April 25, 2021. Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. allegedly killed his girlfriend by stabbing, hitting and strangling her before lighting her body on fire, according to new court records.
Parkland shooter once went on ‘killing spree’ of all the toads in the neighbourhood, court hears
Nikolas Cruz once went on a “killing spree” of all the toads in the neighbourhood after his family dog died, according to courtroom testimony from his former neighbour.Paul Gold, who lived next door to the Cruz family from 2008 to 2011, testified on Wednesday that he recalled a time when one of the Cruz family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad.In response, Mr Gold said Cruz “went on a killing spree”.“He tried to kill every toad in the neighbourhood,” he said.Mr Gold lived next door to the Cruz family in Parkland from 2008 to 2011, with his...
