Exercising at home can be just as fruitful as going to the gym. You don't need a lot of fancy gym equipment to work up a sweat, and you sure don't need a lot of space either. Even if your living space is tiny or you're stuck in a small hotel room, that is still no excuse not to get moving. As long as you have enough room to fit an exercise mat, you have enough room to do a basic workout. Below are a few awesome workout apps that are perfect for close quarters.

CELL PHONES ・ 19 HOURS AGO