Environment

PODCAST: Can birds predict the weather?

DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

On this edition of Weather or Not podcast, I spoke with Geologist/Research Geophysicist Jonathan Hagstrum regarding how he got into bird navigation and if birds are able to predict the weather. Jonathan’s a multiple award winner over his career.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

