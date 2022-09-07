PODCAST: Can birds predict the weather?
On this edition of Weather or Not podcast, I spoke with Geologist/Research Geophysicist Jonathan Hagstrum regarding how he got into bird navigation and if birds are able to predict the weather. Jonathan’s a multiple award winner over his career.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
